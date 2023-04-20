Spring has arrived! The snow is melting, the sun is out, and the end of the school year excitement is starting to heat up. In public education, the end of the Spring Break vacation signals the final push towards the end of the school year. In the Grass Valley School District we have many amazing student-centered activities that take place throughout the school year however springtime is when much of our learning and work are on full display. In this month’s district article we would like to highlight the fantastic musical theater and performing arts work happening at Lyman Gilmore Middle School.
In March our Lyman Gilmore Musical Theater students presented productions of “Seussical Jr.” at the Don Baggett theater at Nevada Union High School. This fun-filled, Dr. Seuss’ inspired musical included over 85 Lyman Gilmore students including those who performed on stage as cast members and those who assisted in the production as crew members. We also included students and volunteers who provided service assistance in the lobby. This production was completely student run with some support from Nevada Union technology students as well as returning students who are Lyman Gilmore Musical Theater Alumni. Musical Theatre student leaders were able to promote these events on the radio through the “On The Town” daily radio show at KNCO and the performance and final product were fantastic! This event was developed for our local community and it included multiple shows which served over 2,000 individuals.
Our Musical Theatre program provided weekend performances as well as three school day performances. The school day shows were designed for students within the Grass Valley School District as well as others in surrounding schools. At the school day shows our team interacts with the crowd during intermission to help encourage them to get involved in theater activities as they get older. In a special effort to connect the arts with literacy, every student in attendance at our student shows also received a Dr. Suess book. These generous gifts were made possible with the assistance from a grant from Friends of Nevada County Libraries! A huge shout-out and appreciation to the Friends of Nevada County Libraries for their dedication and support to our community.
In addition to these terrific show performances, Musical Theater Students recently attended the March 21 Capitol event for the Stand up for Arts Education Day as well. While at the Capitol students performed and they met with Senator Brian Dahle and Assemblyperson Megan Dahle. While there they received a special tour of the assembly and senate floors as well. Our Musical Theater students have additional events coming up. Right now they are scheduled to attend Chico State University for a tour of their Performing Art facilities and they will also be presenting a Day Camp for elementary students including theater workshops on May 13. The Day Camp event is a fundraiser for the Musical Theatre program and it is offered and promoted to students within our school district. Musical Theatre students will also be performing at the Lyman Gilmore Open House on May 25. We are very proud of our amazing students and programs at Lyman Gilmore. This work is made possible through the leadership and dedication of our theater teacher Becky Browning. Mrs. Browning leads all of the Musical Theatre and Performing Arts productions on campus and she does a great job of building student’s skills and confidence through the arts.
The Grass Valley School District is dedicated to our community and we welcome your interest or questions about any of our school or district programs. Reminder: If you have students who are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten (TK) or Kindergarten or if you are interested in having your child join our district, please stop by any GVSD school site to pick up a registration packet. We value the opportunity to serve your family. (kboswell@gvsd.us or (530) 273-4483).
Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.