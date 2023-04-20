Spring has arrived! The snow is melting, the sun is out, and the end of the school year excitement is starting to heat up. In public education, the end of the Spring Break vacation signals the final push towards the end of the school year. In the Grass Valley School District we have many amazing student-centered activities that take place throughout the school year however springtime is when much of our learning and work are on full display. In this month’s district article we would like to highlight the fantastic musical theater and performing arts work happening at Lyman Gilmore Middle School.

In March our Lyman Gilmore Musical Theater students presented productions of “Seussical Jr.” at the Don Baggett theater at Nevada Union High School. This fun-filled, Dr. Seuss’ inspired musical included over 85 Lyman Gilmore students including those who performed on stage as cast members and those who assisted in the production as crew members. We also included students and volunteers who provided service assistance in the lobby. This production was completely student run with some support from Nevada Union technology students as well as returning students who are Lyman Gilmore Musical Theater Alumni. Musical Theatre student leaders were able to promote these events on the radio through the “On The Town” daily radio show at KNCO and the performance and final product were fantastic! This event was developed for our local community and it included multiple shows which served over 2,000 individuals.

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.