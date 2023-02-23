The 100th day of school is already behind us as we continue to look for new learning opportunities to best support our students, staff and school district. We have an amazing TEAM in the Grass Valley School District (GVSD) and we know that the best work takes place when we are all working together. In late January our students completed their mid-year summative assessments and the growth we are seeing now mirrors the full year of growth we saw all of last school year. We are very proud of our students and staff and we believe these trends will continue because of our strong dedication and commitment to teaching and learning.

Pictured are two GVSD staff members who we recently recognized for their outstanding achievements. On the left is Carol Jackson who was selected as the GVSD Classified Employee of the Year. Carol serves as the secretary at Margaret Scotten Elementary and she is an integral part of our district work. Her warm smile, flexibility and ability to support our team is amazing. Also pictured on the right is Lisa Lawell. Lisa serves as the school principal for Lyman Gilmore Middle School and she was recently selected for Middle School Principal of the Year by the Nevada County Association of California School Administrators. Lisa is a fantastic leader in our school district. She cares deeply about Lyman Gilmore and she puts 100% commitment and dedication behind everything she does for the students and staff.

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.