The 100th day of school is already behind us as we continue to look for new learning opportunities to best support our students, staff and school district. We have an amazing TEAM in the Grass Valley School District (GVSD) and we know that the best work takes place when we are all working together. In late January our students completed their mid-year summative assessments and the growth we are seeing now mirrors the full year of growth we saw all of last school year. We are very proud of our students and staff and we believe these trends will continue because of our strong dedication and commitment to teaching and learning.
Pictured are two GVSD staff members who we recently recognized for their outstanding achievements. On the left is Carol Jackson who was selected as the GVSD Classified Employee of the Year. Carol serves as the secretary at Margaret Scotten Elementary and she is an integral part of our district work. Her warm smile, flexibility and ability to support our team is amazing. Also pictured on the right is Lisa Lawell. Lisa serves as the school principal for Lyman Gilmore Middle School and she was recently selected for Middle School Principal of the Year by the Nevada County Association of California School Administrators. Lisa is a fantastic leader in our school district. She cares deeply about Lyman Gilmore and she puts 100% commitment and dedication behind everything she does for the students and staff.
We have some exciting new facilities improvements taking place this summer as well. We will soon be implementing a district wide solar and generator project and our Board recently approved a district wide paving project as well. In the coming months we anticipate the receipt of matching State Bond Funding from the State of California as well. We appreciate our extended learning community and expect to receive matching state funds to provide exciting district improvements for our students.
Our district team also continues to expand new supports within the after school program. Based on strong student interest we have expanded the initial orchestra offering to continue with a more advanced course. We recently launched targeted after school tutoring as well and we appreciate assistance from our staff team and several district partner agencies. We will soon be launching two additional intervention initiatives as well to ensure we are increasing and improving access for students. We are partnering with an agency called TutorMe and will soon be providing GVSD students and families with free 24/7 virtual tutoring services. Our district admin team is excited about this and we hope our upcoming pilot is well received by all. We are also working to solidify a new partnership with Sylvan Learning to provide additional academic intervention within and outside of the school day. We are always looking for new ways to access support in the tight labor market we are experiencing. If any community members are interested in working and serving within GVSD, please review our district website or call us anytime to learn more.
Lastly, we are eagerly anticipating the registration process for the 2023-2024 school year. We have a District Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Kindergarten (K) Round Up event taking place at Lyman Gilmore from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22. If you have students who are eligible for TK or K, please stop by to pick up a registration packet and to learn about what we have to offer. We are implementing our program faster than the state requirements to ensure we can best support our community. For next year we will accept TK students as long as they are 4 years old and will turn 5 between September 2 and June 2, 2023. We also continue to have space in district programs from preschool to 8th grade. We value the opportunity to serve your family. Please contact us anytime if you have questions (kboswell@gvsd.us or (530) 273 — 4483).
Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.