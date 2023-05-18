It is hard to believe that it is mid-May and we are just days away from the exciting June end of the school year events. We had such a fantastic school year and I am extremely proud of our amazing students and talented staff. Our Grass Valley School District (GVSD) students and staff worked extremely hard and the growth, progress and achievement are visible daily in our classrooms and at our school sites. This year is definitely one to remember!

The end of the school year is a wonderful time to reflect upon our students with a focus on their progress and accomplishments. We have several Open House events during the next few weeks where we will have examples of student work on full display.

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.