The Grass Valley School District (GVSD) is committed to improving all aspects of our learning community. We work together as a district team to analyze each of our services and supports to ensure students get the best we can provide. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, we launched a new Family Style Food Service Offering within our school district and we are already starting to see exciting trends.

Family Style Food Services is somewhat of a hybrid program between the typical heat and serve lunch program and the movement towards scratch cooking that we aspire to achieve. This is a movement away from the individually prepared and plastic-wrapped food items we have offered for many years. A simplified way to describe Family Style Food Services is that we are now cooking items in large quantities and we serve them warm to students on a compostable lunch tray as they make their way through the school lunch line. This service offering also includes a daily fresh salad bar for students to enjoy.

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.