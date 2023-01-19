The Grass Valley School District (GVSD) is committed to improving all aspects of our learning community. We work together as a district team to analyze each of our services and supports to ensure students get the best we can provide. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, we launched a new Family Style Food Service Offering within our school district and we are already starting to see exciting trends.
Family Style Food Services is somewhat of a hybrid program between the typical heat and serve lunch program and the movement towards scratch cooking that we aspire to achieve. This is a movement away from the individually prepared and plastic-wrapped food items we have offered for many years. A simplified way to describe Family Style Food Services is that we are now cooking items in large quantities and we serve them warm to students on a compostable lunch tray as they make their way through the school lunch line. This service offering also includes a daily fresh salad bar for students to enjoy.
Family Style Food Services have allowed us to improve how we cook and serve food daily which has improved the taste and interest level of our students. This movement has also allowed us to improve recycling efforts by directly reducing food and garbage waste as well. We started serving in the Family Style model at Lyman Gilmore Middle School in August and we recently expanded to Bell Hill Academy in November. We are in the midst of expanding to our remaining district school sites as soon as we can. We are working on a kitchen renovation for Margaret Scotten Elementary and we will be building a new onsite food service area at Grass Valley Charter School. Our goal is to improve food services for all and the response from students and staff have been fantastic!
Our GVSD Director of Food Services Jeff Coats shared, “These are exciting times in the food service department! The excitement we see from students and our food service employees to reduce packaging waste and provide more options for all students is something we all have been waiting for. I think it’s fair to say, we are all looking forward to the future of Nutrition Services!”
One of our Lyman Gilmore 7th grade students shared, “The new lunch system is so much better. There are more options and the food tastes better when it is served to us.”
Our Lyman Gilmore School Principal Lisa Lawell shared, “The shift in our hot lunch service has been very positive. More students are eating lunch, which will hopefully improve their focus in the classroom. The daily variety of fresh fruit and vegetables on the salad bar is something that Central Kitchen should be very proud of. The lines move quickly and the students mastered the recycling and compost system right away. “
This new service model has allowed us to leverage the state’s universal meals regulation by offering free breakfast and lunch for all. The Family Style service model does increase employment costs as we now need additional personnel to serve food and manage and refill the daily fresh salad bar; however we’ve found that these increases are absorbed through the increased interest and participation of students.
We recently provided an update with these details to our regional Nevada County School District partners including those who we provide vended meal services to. We are open and ready to plan for the expansion next school year at other locations based upon the individual needs of each district. This is exciting and complicated work to ensure we are meeting the needs of our partner agencies and students while also operating existing services. Fortunately for us, this work aligns well with our countywide efforts to improve food services as a whole.
Ideally, the Family Style Food Service model is the first step of many actions towards improving the daily food offerings we provide students. We look forward to furthering this work in Grass Valley so we can ensure that our students get the very best we can provide.
The Grass Valley School District is proud to serve the greater Grass Valley Region. Please contact us anytime if you or your family have any questions (kboswell@gvsd.us or (530) 273 — 4483). #TeamGVSD
Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.