Things fall down ... it’s the way of the world ... the way of the universe, really.
Like everything else, water falls down. But a rock, falling into a pond, will splash water upward. It’s a trade-off: Energy from the falling rock propels water droplets in the opposite direction ... upward.
A rock, suspended above the ground, stores energy within itself; the rock is in a high—energy state. Allowed to fall — allowed to go the way of the world — the rock releases that stored energy. Back down on the ground, the rock no longer stores energy; the rock on the ground is in a low—energy state.
Surrounded by air, the atoms in a drop of gasoline are in a high-energy state. Rather than remain glued together in the gasoline, the atoms would “rather” be glued to atoms of oxygen, from the air. And, just like a rock, releasing energy as it falls to the ground, the atoms in the gasoline release energy as they “fall” to a lower-energy state: Glued together in carbon dioxide and water.
Our bodies — the bodies of everything alive — take advantage of high-energy molecules (“food”), releasing energy as we allow them to rearrange into carbon dioxide and water.
Our bodies — and everything else around — are made of atoms, glued together. Every atom, in turn, is composed of a nucleus, surrounded by electrons. We’re all familiar with electrons — electrons light up the air as they jump from wool back to skin, when we take off a sweater.
And the nucleus, in turn, is made of smaller particles yet — particles glued together. The particles in most nuclei are happy to be glued together, just the way they are — they’re in a low—energy state. But the particles in a nucleus of uranium would prefer to be glued together in other ways — the uranium nucleus is in a high—energy state.
Now and then, particles in the uranium nucleus re—arrange themselves, and a few escape. The uranium nucleus is unstable — it is radioactive.
In the mid-twentieth century, physicists discovered how to crank up uranium’s instability, so that it would not just spew out small bits and pieces, to get to a lower energy state ... the uranium nucleus would actually split in half, releasing a tremendous amount of energy ... energy used, first, in weapons, then, after the war, in reactors, to make electricity.
One problem: After the uranium nuclei have split, the resulting halves are still in a high energy state ... a very high — energy state. Spent fuel — fuel that’s been used to generate electricity — is intensely radioactive, way more radioactive than the original uranium.
Thirty-something miles south of Sacramento, the former Rancho Seco Nuclear Generating Station has been dismantled. Still remaining are the iconic cooling towers, rising hundreds of feet into the air. Also remaining are canisters of spent fuel — many tons of it — awaiting a long-delayed decision as to where it will ultimately be permanently stored.
Last week, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission published its decision to permit the first of a new generation of nuclear reactors; the first such reactor will be built in Idaho.
This new generation of reactors, like the old, will generate many tons of highly — radioactive spent fuel. Where the spent fuel from this new generation of reactors will be entombed is unknown.
