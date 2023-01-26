Things fall down ... it’s the way of the world ... the way of the universe, really.

Like everything else, water falls down. But a rock, falling into a pond, will splash water upward. It’s a trade-off: Energy from the falling rock propels water droplets in the opposite direction ... upward.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.