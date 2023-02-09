Mountains and valleys seem permanent. But over geologic time – over millions upon millions of years – mountains grow, then wash away; valleys deepen, then fill.
Sometimes the landscape changes in the blink of an eye.
We live on solid ground. Like ice in the freezer, the rock beneath our feet is frozen solid. And, like ice, the rock beneath our feet is brittle.
Rocks in space, flying toward each other, carry a lot of energy. When they smash together, the energy of their flight transforms suddenly into heat. The rocks glue together and grow hot.
Some billions of years ago, some six-and-a-half million million billion tons of rock smashed together, giving birth to the Earth. The energy of their collisions, transformed into heat, melted the rocks.
Like vinegar and oil in salad dressing, the components of the rocks sorted themselves out. Heavy metal – iron and nickel – fell downward, toward the center. Lighter rock floated upward. The very lightest rock floated all the way to the surface. Surface rock, losing heat to space, grew cold, and brittle.
Deeper rock, and the metals deeper yet, could not lose heat to space. Today – four-and-a-half billion years after the humongous smash-up that gave birth to our planet – our planet’s core is still hot. If we could somehow see Earth’s core, it might glow hotter – and brighter – than the surface of the sun.
The core “wants” to shed that heat to space, but it’s insulated by all the rock above.
Heat from the core slowly seeps into that rock above. The rock gets hot – not hot enough to melt, but hot enough to become plastic, in the original sense of the word: The hot rock becomes soft, flexible, moldable. Though it remains solid, the hot rock can flow.
Just as warm air rises, so does warm rock, carrying heat up with it. By sending heat into the rock above, the core can shed its heat. The warm rock rises nearly to the surface ... reaches the base of the brittle rock we stand on (and build on).
The warm rock gives up its heat to the brittle rock above, which sends that heat into space. But this cools the rock below, making it unable to rise any further. Instead, the rock below moves sideways, until it finally loses enough heat to sink back down ... back down to where it can pick up more heat from the core. It’s a Ferris Wheel, made of rock.
Before it sinks back down – while it’s still moving sideways, the flowing, plastic rock carries the brittle rock, on which we stand, this way and that. Until they were pulled apart, by that sideways motion, Africa and South America were joined like pieces in a jig-saw puzzle. The warm rock below also carries Africa northward, smashing it into Eurasia.
The smash-up forces rock near the surface to slide up and down, along faults, creating mountains and valleys. And the smash-up carries rock sideways.
Rocks on either side of a fault rarely slide smoothly. They are pressed into each other so hard, they’re locked together. Instead of sliding, they stretch.
You and I use springs made out of steel and plastic; nature makes springs out of rock.
A spring can be stretched only so far ... until it breaks ... at which point, rocks on opposite sides of the fault can finally slide. In a fraction of a second, rocks that had been locked together slide in opposite directions. Tragically, buildings, roads, gas and electrical lines cannot slide so fast. They break, buckle, collapse.
Faults in the Bay Area mark where North America slides – tries to slide – past the floor of the Pacific. But the rocks on either side of the fault are locked together. Sit on the curb, outside the UC Berkeley football stadium, and notice how the concrete – less stretchy than rock – is already cracking and moving.
An earthquake as large, or larger, than the one that hit Turkey is coming to the Bay Area.
