Mountains and valleys seem permanent. But over geologic time – over millions upon millions of years – mountains grow, then wash away; valleys deepen, then fill.

Sometimes the landscape changes in the blink of an eye.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.