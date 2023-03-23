Warm air rises. Blow into a freezer, and the water vapor in your breath forms a cloud. When sweat evaporates, it cools your skin.
A cloudy night is often comfortable, even balmy. Should the clouds disappear – should the sky dry – temperatures can plummet.
Polaris – the north star – is not especially bright, nor is it colorful. There’s nothing special about the north star. Just one coincidence makes Polaris special: Polaris hovers, 24/7, almost directly over Earth’s north pole.
Earth leans, always, toward the north star ... which means we lean, only sometimes, toward the noonday sun; sometimes we lean away; this past Monday, we leaned neither toward, nor away.
Mid-June, Earth’s northern hemisphere leans toward the sun at noon. Coming down from high in the sky, the sun’s rays bring summertime to latitudes north of the equator.
Mid-December, the northern hemisphere leans away from the noonday sun. The noonday sun remains low in the sky: Winter.
Mid-March – last Monday – we were exactly halfway between summer and winter. The northern continents now lean neither toward nor away from the sun: Spring equinox.
An “economy” generally looks at money: Bucks coming in, bucks going out. But the concept of an economy can relate to other systems with income and outflow: Our planet has an energy economy.
Central to our energy economy is the sun. A planet expelled from its star would be frozen solid, and dark. But orbiting the sun, our planet can absorb starlight ... sunlight.
All planets in the solar system absorb sunlight, but only Earth orbits at just the right distance – not too close, not too far: The Goldilocks Zone. The average temperature of Earth’s surface is a not-too-hot, not-too-cold 59 degrees Fahrenheit.
Earth’s moon, too, dwells within the sun’s Goldilocks Zone. A break between storms, this Saturday night, may reveal the moon’s bright crescent basking in full sunshine ... roasting at some 250 degrees Fahrenheit ... even as the still-dark part of the moon shivers at minus250. The average temperature on the moon is zero degrees Fahrenheit – well below Earth’s average – even though the moon orbits in the same Goldilocks Zone.
The difference between Earth and moon: Earth has an atmosphere.
Earth’s atmosphere is mostly nitrogen, with a good dose of oxygen. Both nitrogen and oxygen can absorb heat ... if you put them on the stove ... say, over warm rock, or warm water. These gases absorb heat energy by touch.
When water evaporates, it becomes water vapor, and dissolves into the atmosphere.
Perhaps you’ve noticed this: You’re standing next to a piano ... you say something, and – hitting just the right note – your voice makes a piano string vibrate. Your vocal cords made the air vibrate; the vibrating air excited – energized – the string, and made it vibrate.
Like the piano strong, water vapor can be excited – energized – not by sound vibrations, but by electromagnetic vibrations: Infrared radiation, “light” that our eyes cannot see, but that our skin feels as heat.
Water vapor is a “greenhouse gas.” Absorbing heat energy coming up from the Earth, then re-radiating it back down again, water vapor and cloud droplets keep temperatures balmy on a cloudy night.
Water vapor is the most powerful greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, but there are others ... most famously, carbon dioxide.
It is water vapor, with help from carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, that keeps earth’s average temperature some dozens of degrees warmer than the moon’s.
Absorption – and re-radiation – of solar energy plays a major part in Earth’s climate system – where clouds form; where they shade the Earth by day; where they keep nights warm; where they rain and snow; where winds blow, where storms form, where troughs of low pressure suck storms in, where ridges of high pressure prevent storms from approaching.
A system is said to be linear when a small push results in a small change, a large push, a large change. Earth’s climate system is very, very non-linear: a small push can lead to a large change. Thus the concern about pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Earth’s climate system is not only non-linear ... it is very, very complex. Thus the attempt to understand it by building computer models ... very, very complex computer models. I don’t pretend to understand the detailed workings of such models. Then again – though they understand the models, and the workings of Earth’s climate, much better than I – many climate scientists spend much of their time trying to understand why the models do what they do.
Climate makes some parts of the Earth livable, others uninhabitable. The evolving climate ... and the ways we may be goosing it ... deserve serious concern.
IN THE SKY
