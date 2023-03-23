Warm air rises. Blow into a freezer, and the water vapor in your breath forms a cloud. When sweat evaporates, it cools your skin.

A cloudy night is often comfortable, even balmy. Should the clouds disappear – should the sky dry – temperatures can plummet.

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.