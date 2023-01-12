Planet Earth has a problem — a heat problem: Our planet is out of balance. With the sun beaming down on the tropics, Earth’s tropical regions roast, even as the Arctic and Antarctic shiver. Nature doesn’t like things out of balance: The universe is constantly tearing down mountains, filling in valleys. I wrote last week about how warm air rises over the tropics, then heads north, allowing the tropics to get rid of some heat. If not sending that heat all the way to the Arctic, the tropics send it at least as far north as California.
That warm-air-rising method is not the only way of sending warm air north. When things get seriously out-of-balance, storms are born – spinning cyclones: Tropical cyclones, a.k.a, hurricanes; extratropical (outside the tropics) cyclones, a.k.a, our winter rain- and snow-storms.
The storms blowing over us this week are spinning. One side of the storm spins northward, carrying warm air north, toward the Arctic. The other side of the storm spins southward, pulling cold air south, to replace the warm air we’re shipping out.
Warm air is not the only way to carry heat around the planet. Water vapor can also carry heat.
Suppose we’ve got a pot of water, and we want to get that water out of the pot ... but we’re not allowed to spill it. We’ve got a choice: Should we put the pot in the fridge ... or on the stove?
The fridge would suck energy out of the pot, cooling it down, so we put the pot on the stove and turn on the gas. The stove feeds heat into the water; the water sucks heat from the stove and evaporates. Liquid water transforms from liquid to gas – to invisible water vapor – and floats into the air.
In the tropics, water evaporates from trees, from the sea. Just as water evaporating from the pot sucked heat from the stove, water evaporating from the tropics sucks heat from ocean and forest, cooling them.
Evaporating into warm air, the water vapor hitches a ride as the warm air rises and heads north, giving the tropics another way to shed heat. Great trick.
A basic rule of the universe: Whenever you pull a trick – a trick like sucking up heat by evaporating water – you can also pull the same trick backwards.
Pick up a rock. It takes energy to pick up that rock. But now, if you let it go, the rock will fall, and you can harvest back the energy you’d spent in lifting the rock. You could, for instance, place a walnut on the ground, using the energy of the falling rock to smash the walnut: Same trick backwards.
The water in our pot sucked heat energy from the stove, and evaporated. Water coating our lungs sucks heat energy from our bodies, and evaporates. Exhale on a cold winter’s day (or blow into a freezer) and the water vapor in our breath condenses back to droplets of liquid water: Liquid cloud droplets. When the water vapor condenses to liquid, it gives back to the air the heat it had sucked from our lungs: Same trick backwards.
Warm, moist air rises up off the tropics, moves north and south, away from the tropics, then sinks back down, in higher latitudes, farther from the equator. Air sinks back down, big time, over the Pacific. That moist air gets sucked into storms that will reach California, in winter. Motions within the storm cool down regions of the storm, making them cool enough to condense water vapor, forming clouds of liquid water droplets ... and releasing the heat energy that had caused the water to evaporate over the tropics.
Even as the storm converts water vapor to cloud droplets, even as condensing cloud droplets release heat, warming the air above us ... these spinning storms are moving heat ... contained in both warm air and water vapor ... these storms are moving energy northward, closer yet to the Arctic.
