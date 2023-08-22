You’re hiking down a dry desert stream bed – much like walking rock-to-rock, gravel-to-gravel, in the South Fork, but without the water. (No need to watch for rattlesnakes – they see you WAY before you see them, and let you know).
Walking down the river bed, you pass side channels – narrow canyons that, when the weather is right, feed water – and rocks – into the channel you’re hiking. Look up, into those side channels: where they pinch together, rocks – boulders – are wedged.
Stand on the 49 Bridge, when the South Fork’s in flood, and you might hear a dull thud: One boulder, carried by the stream, smashing into another.
Boulders are carried, too, by desert streams, but flood events powerful enough to carry huge boulders are rare … perhaps once-in-a-lifetime.
Warm air rises; what goes up, must come down. Warm air, rising over warm ocean waters, comes down over cooler parts of the ocean … parts of the Pacific, for instance, to the west of California. Lots of air – tons – sinks over the Pacific to our west. The sinking air presses downward, creating a huge region of high pressure: The North Pacific High.
The North Pacific High, in summer, is a huge mountain that forces storms coming in from the Pacific to divert toward the Pacific Northwest. And the North Pacific High, in summer, is a ginormous foot, stomping down any local air that even thinks about rising upward, to brew into a storm.
A hurricane, though, holds cards that ain’t been played yet.
At the heart of a hurricane is the eyewall – a ginormous column of rising air, surrounding the eye. Hanging over the tropical ocean, warm, moist air, rises up through the eyewall. As it rises, it cools; cloud droplets condense. Just water absorbs heat to evaporate, it emits heat when it condenses. Condensing cloud droplets warm the air around them, and the air rises yet more. Within the eyewall, air rises, clouds condense, air rises more, over and over.
That rising air has to come from somewhere. Warm, moist air rushes in, over the surface of the sea, to replace the rising air, and the hurricane’s winds blow.
Hurricanes are steered, by the winds around. But hurricanes generate new swirls, new winds around themselves, and these winds, too, steer the storm. The combination of winds steers the storm this way and that. Usually, hurricanes this side of the Pacific never leave the tropics. But sometimes – once in a lifetime? – the winds send the storm toward Baja … even toward California.
I could have missed something, but the only heavy wind I noticed came in a pre-storm burst, late Thursday night (perhaps you noticed it – it woke folks). Other than that, we escaped the brunt of the storm … and got a delightful break from the heat.
Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.