Clouds – dark, angry clouds – turn daytime fast into twilight.
But the clouds are not angry. They – like all the planet – are simply responding to rules – we can call them laws, forces, whatever – that guide the workings of the universe.
A useful tool in the story-teller’s toolbox is the metaphor. If I say that so-and-so is a turkey, I don’t mean s/he is, really and truly, a plump bird, but that s/he’s a human prone to dumb mistakes.
Water, sitting on top of a hill, “wants” to flow downward. Water has no brain, of course – it’s responding to gravity.
The atoms in a gallon of gasoline “want” to combine with oxygen. Those atoms are as brainless as water, of course; they, too, are simply responding to the workings of the universe.
When given the choice, atoms detach themselves from gasoline and re-attach themselves to atoms of oxygen. We might say – metaphorically – that atoms, bound together in gasoline, are on a sort of hilltop; combining with oxygen, the atoms are – metaphorically – “flowing downhill”. Carbon and oxygen glue together to make carbon dioxide; hydrogen and oxygen, to make water. CO2 and H2O lie at the bottom of our metaphorical “hill”.
Looking again at (real) water at the bottom of a (real) hill. Let’s carry that water back up to the hilltop. It’s a tiring job, requiring lots of energy.
Now that the water’s at the top of the hill, we’ll again allow it to flow back down. But this time, we’ll put a waterwheel in the stream, to capture the energy of that flowing water.
If we could capture ALL the energy of that flowing water, we’d get back EXACTLY as much energy as we’d spent to move the water up the hill. Often in nature, we can pull the same ... trick ... backwards.
Petroleum derives from microscopic plants and animals that once lived in the sea. Both plants and animals depended, ultimately, on photosynthesis – on green things harnessing sunlight to glue atoms together, pushing those atoms – metaphorically – uphill. Burning petroleum – allowing its atoms to combine with oxygen – we allow those atoms to – metaphorically – flow downhill, to give back the energy it took to glue them together.
Onward. It takes energy – heat – to melt ice. It takes yet more heat to turn the meltwater to water vapor – gaseous water.
Blow onto a cold mirror, and the water vapor in your breath condenses: Gaseous water becomes liquid water droplets. The mirror sucks heat from your breath, and pulls the water vapor “downhill”, turning it from gas to liquid.
It takes energy – heat – to turn liquid water into gas. Performing the same trick backwards – turning gaseous water to liquid – releases energy – releases heat.
Put the mirror, with the droplets from your breath, into the freezer. The freezer sucks heat from the liquid droplets, and they freeze. As it freezes, liquid water releases yet more energy – more heat.
The granitic rock, here in the foothills, is a mix of several minerals, all crystalline. But when the light-colored minerals crystallized – when they froze from the magma, the liquid rock – they were all bunched together, cheek-by-jowl. They could not form beautiful crystal shapes.
One mineral, though – the black one – froze earlier. Surrounded by still-liquid magma, it could form dark, straight-edged crystals.
The water molecules in an ice cube tray sit cheek-by-jowl, and cannot form pretty crystals. But when water forms crystals in the air – crystallizing directly, from gas to solid, one molecule at a time – it does form beautiful crystals: Snowflakes.
Crystallizing from gas to solid – skipping the liquid step – the water molecules still release heat – exactly as much heat as if they had not skipped the liquid droplet step. This process is a part – an important part – of the process by which our planet moves heat from its sun-drenched tropics to its sun-starved poles.
IN THE SKY (if the skies are clear):
Wednesday (March 1), after sunset, Jupiter and Venus will snuggle close in the western sky. Both planets reflect enough sunlight to make them brighter than any star, but Venus – closer to Earth, and covered completely with cloud – will be the brighter of the two.
It’s a good thing that clouds do not really become angry. Speaking only for myself (and maybe for others), I cannot think straight when I am angry. These are challenging times – take care of yourself, of others.
Send me an email if you’d like to be on the email list for star parties.