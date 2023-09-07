Roughly once in a hundred years, somewhere in our galaxy, a star explodes. The explosion spews subatomic particles, smaller than atoms, flying off in all directions.

The debris from bazillions of such explosions showers our planet’s atmosphere with particles: “cosmic rays.” As they slam into atoms of air, the collisions produce new particles – “secondary cosmic rays” – that fly down toward the ground.

