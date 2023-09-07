Roughly once in a hundred years, somewhere in our galaxy, a star explodes. The explosion spews subatomic particles, smaller than atoms, flying off in all directions.
The debris from bazillions of such explosions showers our planet’s atmosphere with particles: “cosmic rays.” As they slam into atoms of air, the collisions produce new particles – “secondary cosmic rays” – that fly down toward the ground.
Cosmic ray secondaries do not last for long – many of them, for just two millionths of a second.
These newly-formed particles fly off at close to the speed of light (186,000 miles per second, nearly 700 million miles an hour); but – even moving at nearly light speed – their brief, fraction-a-second lifetime does not give them time to reach the ground.
Most cosmic ray secondaries are created roughly six miles overhead … the same altitude at which commercial aircraft fly. When I fly across the country, I bring my Geiger counter, to measure how many of these energetic particles are piercing the aircraft’s thin skin. Six miles up, the Geiger counter (GC) clicks away, seeing maybe 300 particles per minute.
With their two-millionths-of-a-second lifetime, none of these particles should make it down to the ground – they should barely fly a half-mile downward. And yet, some make it all the way to the ground. Here in the foothills, my GC counts an average of around 25 per minute.
Somehow, these particles are surviving longer – a lot longer – than the mere two millionths of a second we measure on our clocks.
Suppose you and I are riding on a train, and playing catch, throwing the ball down the aisle. You throw the ball to me at, say, fifty miles an hour. Relative to you, and relative to me, the ball flies fifty miles an hour.
A mutual friend is standing on a platform, beside the track. She clocks the train’s speed, as it rumbles past, and finds the train traveling at a hundred miles an hour. Peering through the train’s windows, our friend measures how fast the ball is flying past her. Not only does the ball have the fifty miles an hour your arm gave it … the ball also has the hundred miles an hour of train-speed. Relative to our friend, that ball is moving a hundred fifty miles an hour.
The clock we’re using is identical to that of our friend. The only thing we and our friend see differently is the speed of the ball.
Now let’s do the experiment again, in a spaceship ... a really fast spaceship, moving almost – not quite – the speed of light. Instead of throwing a ball, we’re shooting a beam of light back and forth.
Inside the spaceship, we measure the speed of the light beam. It moves between us at … well, no surprise … the beam is moving between us at the speed of light.
Our friend is hanging out in a space station, waiting for us. As we zip by, she measures the speed of our spaceship, and finds we’re moving – relative to the space station – at close to the speed of light.
Then she measures the speed of the light beam you and I are sending back and forth.
We would expect the speed of our spaceship and the speed of the light beam to add together, just as train-speed added to the speed of the ball. We’d expect that, relative to herself, she would see the beam of light moving much faster than you and I see it move.
Which is just what physicists in the late 1800s also expected
But now our friend finds something unexpected. Relative to her, the beam of light is not moving any faster; our friend finds the light moving exactly as fast as we see it – not a tad faster.
In the early 1900s Albert Einstein came to an amazing realization: The speed of light (measured in a vacuum) never changes. Relative to anyone, anywhere, light always travels at the one-and-only speed of light. (No matter how fast you’re driving, light leaves your headlights at the same speed.).
But if the speed of light doesn’t change as we zip by our friend … something else has got to give.
What gives is the size of space, and the length of time. When we’re moving at relativistic speeds – speeds near the speed of light – space and time – spacetime – get stretched and scrunched.
In our spaceship, we see our clocks and our yardsticks as perfectly normal. But as we fly past our friend at nearly the speed of light, she sees our clock ticking very, very slowly. To her, our clock seems to take forever between a “tick” … and a “tock.” She sees us living in slow-motion. Our breathing, our hearts – normal to us – she sees as going very, very slowly.
As secondary cosmic rays fly downward, at nearly the speed of light, from high above, we see them “living” in slow-motion … giving them PLENTY of time to reach the ground … and register on my GC.
Tonight (Thursday, 9/7), at 6:30, I’ll bring my Geiger counter into the KVMR studio. Tune in (89.5FM), and you’ll hear the occasional clicks made by secondary cosmic rays hitting the instrument.
Let me be the first to admit that listening to clicks is about as exciting as watching paint dry … unless you get a kick out of knowing that those clicks were made by particles that could not have survived, were their clocks not running very, very slow … relative to you and me.
Saturday night (9/9), at 8PM, local astronomers will set up scopes for a star party. Please join us, where the old Downieville Hwy meets SR49. It’s free – bring the kids … and maybe a sweater.