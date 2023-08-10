The most noticeable thing about the western sky, after sunset, is what’s not there: Planet Venus, the bright “evening star” that shone all spring and early summer, is gone.

Venus orbits closer to the sun than Earth, and circles our star faster. Venus will lap us – pass us – this weekend, coming right between Earth and sun. With the sun behind it, Venus will be impossible to see. But a few weeks after that – by the end of the month – we’ll see Venus shining bright again … but now in the eastern sky, before dawn, as the “morning star.”

Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.