The most noticeable thing about the western sky, after sunset, is what’s not there: Planet Venus, the bright “evening star” that shone all spring and early summer, is gone.
Venus orbits closer to the sun than Earth, and circles our star faster. Venus will lap us – pass us – this weekend, coming right between Earth and sun. With the sun behind it, Venus will be impossible to see. But a few weeks after that – by the end of the month – we’ll see Venus shining bright again … but now in the eastern sky, before dawn, as the “morning star.”
When it comes between Earth and sun this weekend, Venus will be twenty-seven million miles from Earth – closer than any other planet can get. With Venus so close, Earth feels its gravitational pull.
Look toward the southeast, before dawn, to see planet Jupiter shining bright. Orbiting out past Mars, out past the asteroid belt, Jupiter keeps its distance from Earth. Right now, Jupiter is a good 450 million miles from Earth.
Jupiter, though, is the 800-pound gorilla of the solar system. A bit more precisely, Jupiter is the 300-Earth gorilla. If we could put the planets on the scales, Jupiter would balance out with a bit more than 300 Earths … making Jupiter’s gravity three hundred-plus times stronger than Earth’s.
Put Venus and Earth on opposite ends of the scales, and they would balance, almost exactly. Jupiter’s gravity is a bit more than there-hundred times that of Venus, too.
In calculating gravitational attraction, though, nearness counts for a lot.. As the planets tug on Earth, both Venus and Jupiter pull hard … Venus because it’s close, Jupiter because it’s massive.
Pulling in tandem, Jupiter and Venus distort Earth’s orbit, pulling it now farther from the sun, now closer. For years, students of the Earth system have been searching for evidence – in the rocks – that those orbital tweaks have influenced Earth’s climate.
Rocks give clues to the climate they formed in. Obvious example: Sandstone could hark back to an ancient beach … or, perhaps, to a long-gone desert dune field.
The climate effects of Jupiter and Venus were calculated, some years ago, to recur on a rather long time scale – some hundreds of millions of years. But geologists could not find rocks, in any one place, that recorded the appropriate stretch of time … until, a few years ago, geologists combined the rock records in Arizona and New Jersey, and found that, indeed – thanks to Venus and Jupiter – Earth’s climate swings back and forth, in a cycle that repeats every 405 million years.
Jupiter right now shines bright, high in the southeast, every morning before dawn. Venus will be back – in the pre-dawn sky – by end-of-month.
Take a paper-clip, and bend it back-and-forth, half-a-dozen times. Quickly touch the part where it bends to your lip … it’s warm! Internal friction – atoms rubbing against each other within the clip – turned bending energy into heat.
Jupiter’s massive gravity bends and twists the moons that orbit nearby. The Jovian moon Io grows hot enough, inside, to melt; the liquid rock erupts to the surface, in hundreds of active volcanoes.
