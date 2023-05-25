Veggies are good for us ... but there’s not a whole lot of substance – not much carbs, or protein, or fat – in a head of lettuce. For energy, for body-building, we need, not salads, but seeds: Wheat and rice, peas and beans.
Dissect a peanut, and look closely at the halves. At the tip of one half is the head of a tiny elf, wearing a sharp beard and a pointed hat.
The elf in the peanut is an embryo ... a babe in mom’s belly ... a baby plant. Pretty much everything else in the seed is food for the embryo, which is what makes seeds so nourishing: We use the seed’s plant food as people food.
Plant a seed. The baby plant, inside the seed, grows and breaks out, and grows up. The growing plant matures, and itself begins bearing seeds.
But these seeds are not babes of the seed we planted. Those seeds are not her kids, but her grand-kids. Another generation has snuck in, so subtly we didn’t even notice. But some years, we do notice ... like this year. This year, that sneaky, in-between generation has made itself very noticeable.
Most of the plants in our gardens make their babies inside flowers. But the babes they make in those flowers do not become seeds – these are not the “elves” we saw in our peanuts. They become, rather, oddball plants — some girl plants, some boy plants. Both girls and boys remain very, very tiny.
The tiny female plants that develop in the flowers never leave – they spend their lives forever inside the flower.
The tiny male plants that develop in the flower, on the other hand, must leave. These boys produce a pair of sperm cells that they’ve got to deliver to the tiny females hanging out in other flowers.
To get to those other flowers, the boys hitch a ride – either on an insect, or on the wind. In preparation for the journey, the flower wraps each tiny male plant inside a pollen grain. The boys – and their sperm – mature inside their pollen grains.
When the pollen grain reaches a flower – when the flower is pollinated – the male in the pollen grain grows a tube, down into the flower. The two sperm in the pollen grain swim down the tube, which leads to the females below. Sperm meets egg, and the egg develops into a seed. The seed is thus not the offspring of the large plant we see growing in the soil, but of the tiny female that’s been hanging out in the flower. The plant rooted in the soil is the grandmother of the babes in the seeds.
Pine trees follow the same program, though pines don’t make flowers. The tiny females of the new generation of pines hang out, instead, in cones. But, again, the tiny males are packaged into pollen grains, to be carried to the females by the wind.
Sincere condolences to folks suffering hay fever this spring.
Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors in The Union and on KVMR-FM.