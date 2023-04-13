Telescopes collect light, concentrate it, focus it, and thus make distant objects look larger, brighter, clearer. Scopes do this by playing with the light they collect.
I’m sure you’ve seen how a spoon, in a half-glass of water, looks broken. When light moves between air and water, or between air and glass, the light bends. That’s the basic principle behind the optics in a telescope: Scopes play with light by bending it, this way and that, using glass, crystals, metals.
To get from a star to our eye, starlight must travel through space – through the “ocean” in which all stars and planets, galaxies and people “swim.”
Space, relativity tells us, can be bent. And light traveling through bent space will itself be bent ... giving us another way to play with light.
Astronomers, finding regions of bent space here and there in the universe, have learned to align their telescopes with it, to use that region of bent space as yet another lens.
It’s not easy to bend space. If it were, the space around us would be bent, and navigating our world would be like living in a funhouse.
The tool that bends space is gravity – the same force that holds us to the surface of the Earth. But it takes a stronger gravitational field than Earth’s – a much, much stronger gravitational field – to bend space into a useful lens. It takes the combined gravity of billions of stars, in a galaxy ... even a cluster of galaxies. And space can be bent by the gravity of a black hole.
In the constellation Leo sits a black hole, bending the space around it. Astronomers at Durham University in the UK have aligned their scopes to use that region of bent space, to study galaxies beyond. It occurred to the astronomers to ask just how large was the black hole whose services they were using?
If we want to measure Earth’s gravity, we can drop something and measure how fast it falls. If we do the same experiment on the moon, we find that lunar gravity is a strong as Earth’s ... divided by six. That hundred-pound table we’ve got to move across the room weighs, on the moon, less than twenty pounds.
This gives us ways to measure the mass of a black hole. We can measure how fast things fall into it, or we can watch things flying past the black hole, and measure the sharp turns they pull when they feels the hole’s gravitational tug.
These techniques, though, only work for black holes that are nearby. The measurements are too subtle to make on more distant black holes.
A friend takes off her glasses, putting them on the table before you. Out of curiosity, you pick up her glasses and put them on … and find yourself astonished by the strength of those spectacles. You had no idea your friend’s eyes were so bad.
Your friend’s glasses were strong, thanks to the way the glass was shaped – shaped to radically bend light.
The Durham astronomers essentially considered the black hole’s region of bent space like a friend’s glasses, and measured how strongly the black hole was bending the space around itself.
Most galaxies have a black hole residing in their core. Look toward Sagittarius this summer – it’s an easy constellation to recognize – and you’re looking toward the black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.
The black hole in the center of the Milky Way tips the scales at something like four million times the mass of the sun. Like the black holes in the hearts of most galaxies, ours is supermassive.
Measuring how severely their black hole in Leo was bending the space around itself, the Durham astronomers found that this black hole was not merely supermassive, but ultramassive, one of the largest – perhaps the very largest – black hole yet discovered. It tips the scales at some thirty billion suns.
With a forecast for clear skies, local astronomers will set up scopes for a star party, this Saturday night, at 8 p.m., at the junction of Highway 49 and the Old Downieville Highway. It’s free – bring the kids. And no matter the temperature during the day, dress for what could be a chilly night.
Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.