Telescopes collect light, concentrate it, focus it, and thus make distant objects look larger, brighter, clearer. Scopes do this by playing with the light they collect.

I’m sure you’ve seen how a spoon, in a half-glass of water, looks broken. When light moves between air and water, or between air and glass, the light bends. That’s the basic principle behind the optics in a telescope: Scopes play with light by bending it, this way and that, using glass, crystals, metals.

