Suppose you’ve got something you’d like to read … but you’re outdoors, and the sun’s gone down …. you’ve got no fire, no flashlight. But you still might be able to read … if the moon is up and the moon is close to full. The full moon is bright – bright enough to read by.
But the moon does not remain full (and bright) for long. In just a week, the full moon will have shrunk down to its D-shape last quarter phase, and the half-disk will reflect much less sunlight to Earth.
And then, over the week following the last quarter, the moon will shrink to an ever-smaller, ever-thinner crescent. A crescent moon reflects less sunlight yet.
Last Saturday night, the moon shrank to new and reflected no sunlight to Earth.
Don’t worry: The moon is growing brighter again – we’ll get our reading done yet! The crescent moon, rising toward the D-shape of the first quarter, hangs in the western sky tonight as soon as the sun sets. And it’s not alone.
Galileo Galilei did not invent the telescope, but he may have been the first to turn the scope to the sky.
The early 1600s were a challenging time – even as “natural philosophers” (whom we’d today call naturalists or scientists) were making all sorts of discoveries about the natural world, powerful people considered this new knowledge dangerous … making it dangerous to promulgate the new knowledge. So when Galileo wrote to a fellow sky-watcher what his scope had revealed about Venus, he wrote it as an anagram, all the letters jumbled. Rearranged in order, the Latin anagram translated, more-or-less, as “The mother of love changes shape like the moon goddess.”
In other words, like the moon, Venus changes phase. (We’ll see Venus in her crescent phase at our July star party. I’ll post the date in this column.).
Like the moon, Venus reflects the most sunlight at “full Venus,” less as it shrinks to “quarter Venus,” still less in its crescent phase. For some time now, Venus has been shrinking from “full Venus” (last fall) to a D-shape “quarter Venus,” and now, crescent Venus. So Venus should have been growing dimmer and dimmer.
But if you’ve been watching the “evening star” in the west, you’ve undoubtedly seen Venus growing brighter and brighter.
Even as crescent Venus has grown thinner, her orbit around the sun has brought Venus closer to Earth. Proximity has overwhelmed shrinkage, making the planet grow brighter in Earth’s sky.
A crossover point will come next month when Venus’s dwindling crescent becomes so thin that the planet grows dimmer no matter how close. But, for another couple of weeks, Venus will continue growing (somewhat) brighter. Truth be told, Venus is now about as bright as she will get.
Tonight, Venus hangs just below the crescent moon, in the west, after sunset (if you’re reading this online, Wednesday night, you can see Venus very close to the crescent moon).
This Wednesday also marks the summer solstice – a time of long days and short nights, and also, long twilight – the sun sets, but it takes forever for the sky to grow dark. From now until December, days will be growing shorter. -30-
Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for kids and grown-ups and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.