Suppose you’ve got something you’d like to read … but you’re outdoors, and the sun’s gone down …. you’ve got no fire, no flashlight. But you still might be able to read … if the moon is up and the moon is close to full. The full moon is bright – bright enough to read by.

But the moon does not remain full (and bright) for long. In just a week, the full moon will have shrunk down to its D-shape last quarter phase, and the half-disk will reflect much less sunlight to Earth.

