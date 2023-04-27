FAMStahler-GVU-042723

Hi, cousin!

 Photo by Nancy Gilbert

Everyone alive – everything alive – is related to everyone/everything else. Biologists today attempt to draw a picture of LUCA – the Last Universal Common Ancestor – the single cell (or, more likely, the ecosystem of co-habiting cells) that is the ancestor – the bazillion-times great-grandparent – to everything alive today.

The instructions for keeping ourselves alive are written in our genes. The instructions are spelled out – literally spelled out – in letters and words of DNA. (The DNA alphabet has just four letters; string together three billion letters, and you’ve got the instruction manual for a human.).

