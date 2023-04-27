Everyone alive – everything alive – is related to everyone/everything else. Biologists today attempt to draw a picture of LUCA – the Last Universal Common Ancestor – the single cell (or, more likely, the ecosystem of co-habiting cells) that is the ancestor – the bazillion-times great-grandparent – to everything alive today.
The instructions for keeping ourselves alive are written in our genes. The instructions are spelled out – literally spelled out – in letters and words of DNA. (The DNA alphabet has just four letters; string together three billion letters, and you’ve got the instruction manual for a human.).
Telling a joke in America, one needs a sense of humor. Telling that same joke in England, one needs, not a sense of humor, but a sense of humour.
When America broke from England, some centuries ago, our dictionaries also went their separate ways. Our connections to other languages were broken before that. Just how long before can be deduced by how differently we spell words that mean the same thing.
Likewise, we can compare the spellings of the genes, to determine how closely one form of life is related to another. Pigs control their blood sugar with insulin that’s very similar to our own. For years, diabetics controlled their sugar levels by injecting pig insulin. But now that we’ve learned how to play with DNA, diabetics inject human insulin. A diabetic friend tells me his body can really tell the difference.
Goldfish spell out the instructions for making insulin yet more differently.
Life evolved, from rocks and water and air, roughly four billion years ago. For its first two billion years, nothing alive comprised more than a single cell.
Sometime between one and two billion years ago, life came to a fork in the road. The cells that went one way evolved into today’s plant kingdom.
Not that long ago, biologists presumed that fungi – mushrooms – were an oddball branch of the plant kingdom. But then we learned how to read DNA, to look for relationships by comparing spelling.
When life forked, one or two billion years ago, and some cells went on to evolve into plants, other cells continued on their own path ... and then – millions of years later – came to yet another fork in the road. Cells that followed one path evolved into today’s animal kingdom: Dogs and cats, goldfish and people.
Cells that did not take the animal fork evolved, eventually, into fungi.
The cells that would evolve into the fungal kingdom separated from the cells that would evolve into animals many millions of years after both groups had bid farewell to those that would become plants. Mushrooms are not so closely related to plants, so much as they are related to you and me.
