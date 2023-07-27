Even as Darwin figured out that fish had evolved into amphibians … into reptiles … into mammals (including us), he knew he had a problem: The process would have taken millions of years.
Centuries before Darwin, a religious authority, counting lives in the Bible, calculated the Earth to be some six thousand years old.
Physics did not help. Nineteenth-century experts calculated that, even if the sun were made of pure coal, it could not have been burning more than maybe five thousand years.
In the late 1800s, early 1900s, though, physicists saw evidence for other types of “fire.”
Everything in the universe is moving. The higher the temperature, the faster things move. At millions of degrees, subatomic particles in the core of the sun slam into each other hard, putting them so close, they stick together. Nuclei of hydrogen atoms stick together to form nuclei of helium. When the nuclei cool, they acquire a few electrons and form a complete helium atom.
Making helium from hydrogen generates energy. When that energy escapes to space, we see it as sunlight.
The core of our sun is only hot enough to form helium. But to make rocks and trees and humans requires other atoms: carbon, oxygen, nitrogen. Such larger, more massive nuclei are made in larger – hotter – stars.
The last two stars of the bowl of the Big Dipper are “the pointers” – connected, they point to the North Star. The Dipper’s handle is also a pointer …. though it doesn’t point straight. Follow the handle around in an arc, and we come to the bright star Arcturus; continue that arc around, and we come to Spica, brightest star in Virgo (“Follow the arc to Arcturus; speed on to Spica.”)
Spica has a bluish tinge, because it’s hot – hot enough, in its core, to link sub-atomic particles into the carbon and oxygen we need in our bodies; and into more massive nuclei yet: calcium, chromium, iron.
Put your hand to your neck, to feel your voice box. Straddling your voice box is your thyroid gland. To make the hormone thyroxine, our thyroid needs atoms of iodine (which is why salt in the supermarket is often “iodized”).
The iodine nucleus is more massive than iron. But at iron, the nuclear assembly process stops. Not even Spica can slam particles together hard enough to build nuclei more massive than iron.
When a humongous star like Spica fills its core with iron, its life is done. The star collapses, violently … so violently that the collapse triggers an explosion. And in this explosion – a supernova – the dying star gets hot enough to create yet heavier nuclei: iodine … gold … uranium.
Uranium is the nuclear world’s version of nitroglycerin – so unstable, it can barely hold together. Bits and pieces of the uranium nucleus fly out all the time – uranium is radioactive. But – like nitroglycerin – tickle the uranium nucleus just right, and it falls apart entirely … and releases humongous amounts of energy.
The energy released when a nucleus of uranium breaks apart – when it fissions – is harnessed in nuclear reactors … and nuclear weapons.
