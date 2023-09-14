Warm air rises. Look out over a parking lot, on a warm summer’s day, to see the air shimmer as plumes of warm air rise up off the asphalt. Looking up, through a hundred miles of such plumes, makes the stars twinkle.

Warm air rises big-time in Earth’s tropical regions. As it rises, the moist air cools, and its water vapor condenses into cloud droplets. Rain falls on the tropical rainforests.