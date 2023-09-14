Warm air rises. Look out over a parking lot, on a warm summer’s day, to see the air shimmer as plumes of warm air rise up off the asphalt. Looking up, through a hundred miles of such plumes, makes the stars twinkle.
Warm air rises big-time in Earth’s tropical regions. As it rises, the moist air cools, and its water vapor condenses into cloud droplets. Rain falls on the tropical rainforests.
The drier air continues to rise ... until it cannot. The air then moves sideways, heading north.
What goes up, must come down. The dry air sinks downward and grows warmer. We saw clouds condensing out of the rising, cooling air over the tropics; now, clouds (if there are any) evaporate into the sinking, warming air. Warm, dry, sinking air contributes to the creation of Earth’s desert regions (like California’s Mojave). It also piles up over the oceans, building, for instance, the North Pacific High, the mountain of dry air that blocks summertime storms from reaching California.
It is not only warm air that rises. Light the burner beneath a pot of water: Warm water also rises.
Early in the twentieth century, Marie and Pierre Curie discovered that a lump of intensely radioactive radium was always warmer than its surroundings. The energy of radioactive decay was transmuted into the energy of heat.
Dozens, hundreds, thousands of miles beneath our feet, the rocks are rich in radioactive atoms, warming the rock. In some places, conditions conspire to make the rock melt. Finding its way to the surface, molten rock erupts as lava from volcanoes.
The word “plastic” conjures thoughts of artificiality. But the material actually got its name from an older meaning of the word. Being plastic means being moldable, and formable.
Under tremendous pressure, well before it becomes hot enough to melt, the rock becomes plastic. Like warm air, warm, plastic rock rises ...
… until it cannot; then the warm rock flows sideways.
Streams of warm, plastic rock flow, some dozens of miles beneath our feet. These streams carry huge slabs of cold, brittle rock on which we stand – plates – this way and that. Along the San Andreas Fault, plates grind against each other. The Eurasian and African plates collide head-on, pushing Ethiopia’s Atlas Mountains upward.
Mountain growth is not smooth. Rocks press hard against each other and bind … until they slip, in an earthquake.
We try to brace our structures to withstand intense shaking, and we do what we can to help those whose structures have not withstood the quake.
Beginning last winter, all through the spring, and into the summer, planet Venus shone brightly in the western sky, after sunset. Venus was the “evening star.”
Orbiting the sun faster than Earth, Venus last month passed Earth and moved into our eastern sky. Venus now shines bright, just before dawn, as the “morning star.”
Within the next few days, Venus shines her brightest, which gives us a chance to do something cool.
Get up before dawn – 5:30 or a bit later – and find Venus in the eastern sky. Notice where the planet lies, relative to a rooftop or a treetop. Now find something else to do (go back to bed?) for the next hour or so. Once the sun’s come up, and the sky’s bright blue, use that rooftop, that treetop, to find Venus again, just a little bit higher: a spark in the blue sky.
The International Space Station (ISS), seven astronauts aboard (only one of them female, this time) will pass directly over the foothills, on Thursday night, rising in the northwest at 8:15 p.m. With over a half-acre of solar panels reflecting sunlight, you’ll know it when you see it. 240 miles up, 17,500 miles an hour – around the world in an hour-and-a-half.
Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.