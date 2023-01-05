Planet Earth is a carousel, spinning ‘round and ‘round, once every day.
Playing catch on a carousel is tricksy: Every pitch is a curve ball.
Playing catch with the wind, same thing happens. The winds may start out flowing straight, but very soon pick up the spin of the Earth: The winds curve.
A storm whose winds have picked up the spin of the Earth is a cyclone. Forming only in regions straddling the equator, hurricanes are tropical cyclones.
Cyclones forming outside the tropics are extratropical cyclones.
An extratropical cyclone that intensifies super-fast – intensifies explosively – is a bomb cyclone. The winds in a bomb cyclone can be violent.
Cyclones are rain machines. The storm sucks in the air around, then uses the water vapor in that air to make clouds, rain, snow.
There’s a limit to how much rain can be wrung from the air in our neck of the woods.
Playing with clay, you can take a ball of that clay and roll it between your hands, shaping it into a snake.
From time to time, winds just outside the tropics – perhaps the winds of a storm, blowing far out across the Pacific – these winds can latch onto a “ball” of air from the tropics – warm, moist tropical air – and shape that air into a stream – a long, narrow stream – and then send that stream of super-moist air flowing across the Pacific, toward North America.
The super-moist tropical air in that stream can hold a lot of water vapor – as much water as a major river ... as much water as a half-dozen major rivers. Thus their name: Atmospheric rivers (ARs).
If the atmospheric river arrives on the west coast at the right place ... at the right time ... it can be sucked into a cyclone, providing massive amounts of water vapor for the cyclone’s machinery to turn into clouds, into rain and snow, and we enjoy ... or endure ... an atmospheric river event.
Like rivers of liquid water on land, atmospheric rivers of moist air can be deep here, shallow there; wide here, narrow there. Thus the rain condensed from their moisture is heavy at times, less-so at other times.
Earth orbits ninety-three million miles from the sun ... on average. Earth’s orbit around the sun is not a circle. Part of the year we get a bit closer to the sun; part of the year, a bit farther away. Wednesday morning, just after 8 a.m., Earth got as close to the sun as we normally get – ninety-one-and-a-half million miles.
Last December, we celebrated the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. But even after the solstice, the sun has been rising later and later. Today marks the sun’s latest rising of the year. Beginning Friday, the sun will rise (a few seconds) earlier ... and earlier yet, day after day. Soon, we won’t need to get up before the sun.
I will soon be starting a new science and nature class, a mixed class for both adults and older kids. It will be hands-on, it will be fun, and it will be relevant to many things happening today. Please get in touch (email below) if you’re interested.