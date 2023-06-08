It’s not your imagination … something’s going on, in the air around us ... in the air above.
Just what is going on has been debated by scientists for centuries, and the debate continues today.
The late-spring sun shines down on the foothills. The air’s clear as glass, so the sun’s rays easily reach the ground, warming the rock, the soil, the water, our bodies.
The moisture in the ground, in the plants, on our skin, feels the warmth, and evaporates — turns from liquid to gas — and rises upward.
Warm soil, warm rock glow … not in visible colors, but in the infrared. Though we cannot see this glow, we can feel it, as warmth.
The air is not clear as glass to infrared. Gases in the atmosphere — water vapor and carbon dioxide, especially — are opaque to infrared — they absorb it, grow warm, then transfer their warmth to the rest of the air.
Warm air rises, carrying with it the water vapor that’s evaporated from rocks, plants, soil, skin.
Blowing into a freezer allows us to see our breath, as the water vapor in our breath condenses — turns from gas to tiny liquid droplets. Just so, warm air cools as it rises, cools enough for its water vapor to condense into tiny cloud droplets (we see how tiny when we walk through fog, fog being a cloud on the ground).
Water absorbs energy when it evaporates (which is why it’s useful to sweat). Same trick backwards: When water vapor condenses, it releases energy — drop-for-drop, it releases exactly as much energy as it took to evaporate.
As new-born cloud droplets release energy, they warm the air around. Once again, warm air rises. A cumulus cloud builds, its top climbing into the sky …
… climbing to where the air temperature is way below freezing.
There are many different ways to make ice. We can simply fill an ice cube tray, put it in the freezer, and watch it slowly freeze. But ice will also freeze onto things, molecule-by-molecule, to form frost (in a cloud, forming snowflakes and hailstones). And if you’ve got super-pure water — cloud droplets can be super-pure — their temperature can drop way below freezing, without solidifying. But should they collide with a tiny bit of ice, they immediately freeze onto it, forming rime ice. Rime ice, falling from the cloud, is soft hail, or graupel.
Different forms of ice conduct electricity differently … and all forms of ice conduct electricity differently from liquid droplets. And since these different ices and droplets are of different shapes and sizes, different weights and densities, they’re blown about differently … blown to different parts of the cloud … carrying their electrical properties with them. Positive and negative electric charges are separated, and the cloud becomes electrified.
Which explains how clouds make lightning … now, if only someone could demonstrate ... precisely … how it happens.