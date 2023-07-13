We are all made of atoms. By “we”, I include not just people, but also plants … rocks … air … sun, moon, stars.
Everything is made of atoms – many different types of atoms. Atoms have – for want of a better word – “personalities.” Different atoms are good for different jobs. Some atoms like to be glued together; some atoms prefer to remain apart. Some atoms glue together at odd angles, making oddball shapes. Others link up in straight lines.
This “behavior” of different atoms makes one type of rock different from another, makes animals and plants different from rocks.
Within living things, some atoms are useful for making proteins, some for making fats, some for making carbs. One atom – just one – is absolutely essential to assembling all aspects of life: The “personality” of the carbon atom makes carbon essential to life.
Problem: The universe came into being, billions of years ago, in a humongous explosion: the Big Bang. Conditions were good for making just two types of atoms: hydrogen and helium. No carbon, no other atoms for making rocks or plants or people.
With just hydrogen and helium, though, the universe could make stars.
Cup your hands, and lift some water into the air. Water doesn’t “want” to stay up there … water “wants” to fall through your fingers, to get back to the ground. Water has no brain ... in its “desire” to get down, it’s simply obeying gravity.
Allowing water to follow its “desire” to fall, we harvest energy. Put a water wheel in the path of falling water, and we can put that energy to work.
There’s no “hill” in a wood-stove … but we can think of the atoms in the wood as going “downhill” when they combine with oxygen, to make fire – the atoms in the wood would “rather” be combined with oxygen. And, like anything else going “downhill” … following its druthers ... the atoms in wood give off energy when they burn.
Hydrogen atoms in the hearts of stars also go “downhill” … following their druthers to combine, four at a time, to become atoms of helium … and giving off energy – starlight – as they do so.
Later generations of stars combine atoms of helium to make yet other atoms – atoms of oxygen, atoms of nitrogen, atoms of carbon – and release starlight in the process.
Here are the atoms we need to make rocks and plants and people. But there’s a problem: The new atoms are trapped in the hearts of stars.
In 1054, a new star appeared in the sky, in the horns of the bull. The new star was seen around the world … though not in Europe. Despite being brighter than the planet Venus (shining now in the west, after sunset) … despite being bright enough to be seen, for several weeks, during the day ... We have no mention of a new star appearing in the skies over Europe.
Doctrine then held that the sky was unchanging, remaining exactly as it had been since the moment of creation. New stars not could suddenly appear. Anyone foolish enough to claim seeing a new star risked being burned at the stake. For some reason, Europeans never noticed the new star.
Turning telescopes to the horns of the bull today, we see an expanding cloud of gases – all sorts of atoms, that will mix with the atoms blown out by bazillions of other exploding stars … atoms that will then collect in vast clouds of gas and dust, clouds that will collapse in on themselves to form new stars … new planets … with atoms a-plenty, to make rocks … and, on Earth, at least, plants and people.
It’s from exploding stars – supernovae – that atoms escape to form new stars and planets. Such a supernova was spotted, in another galaxy, last May. Local astronomers will set up scopes to view this exploding star – along with a crescent Venus, and much more – this Saturday (7/15) at 9pm, at the junction of SR49 and the old Downieville Highway. It’s free, and kids are welcome. Despite the daytime heat, bring a sweater, JIC.
Al Stahler enjoys sharing science and nature with friends and neighbors, in The Union and on KVMR-FM. He teaches classes for both kids and grown-ups, and may be reached at a.a.stahler11@gmail.com.