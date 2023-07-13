We are all made of atoms. By “we”, I include not just people, but also plants … rocks … air … sun, moon, stars.

Everything is made of atoms – many different types of atoms. Atoms have – for want of a better word – “personalities.” Different atoms are good for different jobs. Some atoms like to be glued together; some atoms prefer to remain apart. Some atoms glue together at odd angles, making oddball shapes. Others link up in straight lines.

