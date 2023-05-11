The last dinosaur died some 65 million years ago, yet we’ve got a good idea of what these creatures looked like — we’ve got fossils.
We’ve also got fossils — of a sort — of the ancient Earth ... Earth when it was a new-born planet.
Four-and-a-half billion years ago, there was no Earth, no sun, no planets, no solar system. What did exist was a ginormous cloud of gas and dust, drifting slowly through the galaxy, slowly circling the galactic center.
This ginormous cloud of gas and dust spun like a slowly-spinning top.
When we look out into space, we see other such clouds of gas and dust. Some are imploding ... collapsing inward on themselves. At the hearts of such imploding clouds of gas and dust are baby stars.
What could goose such a cloud to collapse?
As it drifted through the galaxy, our cloud of gas and dust — gas and dust that would become our solar system — our cloud would drift close to one star, then another, visiting one star after another.
The cloud approached a giant star that was running out of fuel in its core. When such stars run out of fuel, they collapse ... violently. In the rebound, the collapse becomes an explosion. This would be the last star the cloud would approach.
The cloud drew close: Right place, right time. The giant star ran out of fuel, collapsed, exploded. The explosion sent a shock wave into our cloud of gas and dust, triggering it to collapse. The collapsing cloud gave birth, at its center, to the infant sun. From bits of cloud not drawn into the baby sun, planets formed.
Of the many dozens of constellations in the sky, the planets avoid nearly all as they make their way through the sky. All the planets trace out pretty much the same path through the sky — the planets stick just to the constellations of the zodiac, because the solar system is flat.
As it collapsed, the cloud spun faster and faster, like a figure skater drawing in her arms. And as it spun faster, the cloud flattened out ... not unlike the way a pizza crust, spun by a pizza-chef, flattens out.
Even as it gets brighter and brighter, planet Venus has lately been rising higher and higher in the western sky – it’ll reach its highest point tomorrow. Watching Venus and the other planets move around the sun ... watching Earth move around the sun ... we can deduce how the cloud of gas and dust was spinning, before it collapsed to form the solar system.
Looking down on the solar system — sun and planets — looking down from above Earth’s north pole – we see all the planets of the solar system circling the sun counterclockwise. Even the sun is spinning counterclockwise.
This counterclockwise motion was no doubt inherited, from the spin of the original cloud.
IN THE SKY
In the scope, Venus is now a D-shaped first-quarter, heading for crescent. Local astronomers will set up scopes for a star party, this Saturday night, 8:30 p.m., at the junction of Highway 49 and the old Downieville Highway. It’s free — bring the kids — and bring a sweater.