Editor’s Note: I love rock ‘n’ roll

Way back in the early 1980s a family friend owned a record store called Boomer Sound. It was located in the Brunswick shopping center, near where Safeway is now. One day he had a band signing autographs in his shop. Not very many people turned out to meet them, but my cousin was one of them. He chatted and shook their hands, and they signed their brand new debut album called Too Fast For Love. The band was Motley Crue.

Not long after, my older brother played their music for me. I liked it. It was straight-forward rock ‘n’ roll, the way it’s meant to be. Eventually he would start collecting Motley Crue records, posters, T-shirts, pins, etc. He was all Crue all the time. A drummer since before he could talk, he especially looked up to the wild Tommy Lee who despite his fairly outrageous appearance and demeanor was and is a highly skilled drummer.

Throughout my life I grew to love the Crue as much as my brother does. When I was in eighth grade, I was a guest on the call-in MTV show called “Rockline” which offered viewers a chance to talk to their favorite artists live on the air. I hyperventilated as I tried to get my question out, and was so proud to see at the bottom of the screen: “On The Line: Jennifer from Nevada City, California.”

I was in my mid-twenties before I would see Motley Crue live in concert, and it was as glorious as I always thought it would be. They played all my favorites and their stage show was amazing, complete with two platforms suspended in the air, which Lee hopped between fearlessly.

If you are one of the millions of people who have Netflix, you probably know that the streaming service recently premiered “The Dirt,” the autobiography of Motley Crue based on the book of the same name. It’s a great retelling of some of the Crue’s more infamous moments, but let’s be clear: “The Dirt” isn’t for everyone. There are things in that film — in the first scene, no less — that I didn’t know they could even show on Netflix. It’s rampant with sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

But it’s Motley Crue. What else could anyone expect? The most amazing thing is that they are all still alive.

My brother texted me after watching “The Dirt.” Along with a heart emoji, he simply said, “I laughed. I cried. Can’t even. Love me some Motley sooo much.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Aloha.