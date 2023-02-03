Valentine’s Day is known as the special day for lovers, but how did it happen that February 14 became that special day? A little research shows that it is most likely a composite of 1) more than one martyred Saint Valentine, 2) a line in a poem by Chaucer in the 14th century about birds commencing mating on St. Valentine’s Day, and 3) love notes sent by medieval knights to ladies of the court.
Commonly it is told that a Catholic priest, Valentine, was put to death for marrying couples in the Roman Empire when marriage had been outlawed due to the belief that unmarried men (without a wife and children) made better soldiers. Also told is that Priest Valentine’s beheading was due to his marrying the wrong couple against their wealthy (as in major church benefactor) parents’ wishes. Regardless of the cause, February 14 is the anniversary of a priest losing his head over love, most likely in the third century, and still celebrated in today’s 21st century.