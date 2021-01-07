Sharon Delgado: The value of local opinions

When I get the paper each day, I begin by turning to the opinion pages to read the Letters to the Editor and the Other Voices pieces first.

I value knowing what my neighbors are thinking, even when I strongly disagree. But on Saturday, Dec. 5, I was disappointed to discover that two of the Other Voices pieces were not written by local people. Rather, they were written by syndicated columnists. That in itself was a surprise and disappointment.

But I also have to wonder why these two particular articles were chosen. One was by conservative columnist Dan Walters about how “School closures may be killing our kids.” The other was a sarcastic commentary about Democrats by columnist Jacqueline Cartier. As The Union states: “The decision to print any submission is completely at the discretion of The Union’s editor.”

I have to ask: What criterion was the editor using? I would rather just read what our local community members submit, perhaps tempered by The Union clarifying facts. Or at least balanced opinion pieces, clearly marked as syndicated columns.

Sharon Delgado

Nevada City

Editor’s note: We’re proud that due to the volume of local submissions, The Union was able to drop nearly all syndicated columns from outside. However, the pantry still occasionally runs dry, such as after elections. We rely on local submissions to make this section the most local and at least roughly balanced to our politically diverse community.