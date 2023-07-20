Judge rejects moving trial of man charged in Nancy Pelosi’s husband attack out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion to move the trial of a man charged in last year’s attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband out of San Francisco.
David DePape’s defense attorneys asked the judge to move the trial to Eureka, a city on the border with Oregon. They say the media attention on the case has tainted the pool of jurors and DePape won’t get a fair trial in San Francisco.
The judge said she wasn't convinced the court wouldn't be able to find impartial and fair jurors in the San Francisco Bay Area. DePape has pleaded not guilty to the charges.