Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center (NCJCC) welcomes all with open hearts and minds to celebrate and challenge accepted notions in Judaism and the Western religious tradition. The Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) and Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur) usher in a three week period of reflecting, cleansing and healing, starting this year on September 15. Join us for celebration, reflection and renewal as we gather for:
Rosh Hashanah, the New Year
7 p.m. Friday September 15, Erev Rosh service
10 a.m. Saturday September 16, morning service at the NCJCC followed by lunch, then Tashlich will take place at the creek behind Wild Eye Pub
Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement
7 p.m. Sunday, September 24, Kol Nidre
10 a.m. Monday, September 25, morning service
1 p.m. Study
3 p.m. Music
4 p.m. Afternoon service
5 p.m. Yizkor
6 p.m. Neilah
Followed by break the fast, all located at the NCJCC
In order to cover our operating expenses, we request a donation of $50 for non-members attending one of our High Holiday services and $100 for two or more High Holiday services. All are always welcome and no one will ever be turned away for lack of funds. All events are located at 506 Walsh Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
Congregation B’nai Harim at the NCJCC has been serving the greater Grass Valley/Nevada City community since 1978. For information about membership, our Sunday school and Hebrew school program, or to request our weekly email “Schmooze” with all the weekly services and events, or any other inquiries, visit us online at NCJCC.org, on Facebook at “Nevada County Jewish Community Center- Congregation B’nai Harim,” by phone at (530) 477-0922, or email us at ncjcc@outlook.com
A special Jewish High Holidays message from Rabbi David Azen of Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center — Welcome to the Jewish New Year
“A Jew who renounces their Jewishness in order to save humanity will end up renouncing humanity in the end. Only through the fulfillment of one’s Jewishness can one be fully human.”
Elie Wiesel
After my junior year, I dropped out of college and hitchhiked across the country, ending up in Seattle. I had been thinking about becoming a rabbi, started liberal services at Princeton, took an Intro to Judaism class, and then, on a semester in Israel, had a crisis of faith. At the Western Wall during a prayer service, now knowing what the Hebrew meant, I could not relate to God as Master of the Universe. It seemed to me with all the chaos and conflict in the world, God was Master of Nothing. I immediately stopped praying and did nothing Jewish for a year and a half.
Lost and in despair, I wondered whether being born Jewish was just an accident of fate. I wanted to walk away from the conflicts and challenges, hoped that Jewishness was incidental to who I was. Exploring other spiritual paths, I didn’t finding anything else compelling either.
Then, after deciding to head back to the east coast, I bought my first car, picked up a friend from the program in Jerusalem and headed to her parents in San Antonio, just in time for Passover. Having grown up with the bland Maxwell House Haggadah, the booklet for the seder celebration, I found myself absorbed in a new book from the Reform Jewish rabbinic publishing arm. And then, the thunderbolt, the quote from Wiesel, the Holocaust survivor turned author and teacher. Years later, before he died, I had the opportunity to tell him in person that he sparked the start of my return to embracing the struggles of being Jewish and my eventual path toward becoming a rabbi. May his memory always be for a blessing.
I now have the privilege and pleasure of serving Congregation B’nai Harim at the Jewish Community Center, the Reform (“Unorthodox”) Synagogue of Nevada County. If you were ever Jewish and became alienated yourself, welcome back. If you have been curious about Judaism, please join us for worship and study. Please know that we consider ourselves progressively “hebrewish,” and we explore traditional texts in non-traditional ways. Abraham was Hebrew and his main divine directive consisted of following the path of being a blessing to all the families of the earth. Despite some evidence to the contrary, our overwhelming desire remains the fulfillment of that command.
And keep in mind that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing. Years after I stopped praying at the wall, Rabbi Marcia Prager taught me that the word Adon, Master, relates to the “adanim” the places where the tent poles in the wilderness sanctuary were joined together. So Adon Olam, Master of the Universe, could actually be understood as Master of Connection. The universe’s ability to organize itself, to bring us into being, and enable us to communicate, to relate to each other and the world – that lies at the heart of my sense of the divine. Adon Olam for me calls to mind the mysterious Source of Connectivity that leads to any meaning we might find. Not in control of everything, but seeking to bend the arc of history toward justice and to move our hearts toward greater compassion, kindness, and connection.
Have a look at www.ncjcc.org for further information on classes and other events.
We look forward to seeing you soon and celebrating the riches of the Jewish tradition together.
Blessings,
Rabbi David Azen