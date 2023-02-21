Fiona Baker, a student at Bitney Prep Charter High School, and her mentor Dylan Hendricks from Hendricks McFarlane, P.C. a family owned and operated law practice located in Grass Valley praise the internship program. Baker spends one day a week helping and observing in the law office. "I spend about 45 minutes to an hour a day taking notes on lectures that my mentors give me and study trust templates, as well as (sometimes) help make them. I have also been allowed to sit in on client meetings if they are comfortable with me doing so," Baker said.