Teachers and administrators have been preparing for the upcoming school year by attending institutes over the summer, familiarizing themselves with a newly approved mathematics framework, working with youth as well as welcoming new administrators.
According to The Nugget, a newsletter published by Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office: Scott W. Lay, Superintendent, the county office, is gearing up programs and support services to meet the needs of our students and schools.
Over the summer, 55 educators attended a summer arts integration institute entitled BE THE SPARK! Ignite Your Core Through Arts Integration, according to Nancy Jackson, Continuous Improvement Instructional Specialist of English Language Arts and the Arts.
“The purpose of the event was to build the capacity of our county’s educators and to inspire the integration of arts into their core curriculum,” according to Jackson.
The presenters included seven Nevada County educators, three local artists and Shelly Covert, Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe.
The Keynote Speaker, Dr. Merryl Goldberg, spoke about the importance of an integrated arts curriculum.
“One of the California Dashboard indicators that has been problematic is chronic absenteeism,” Jackson said. “Integrating the arts aligns with other initiatives for social/emotional learning and the Universal Design for Learning (UDL).”
Planning lessons through the lens of UDL not only affects how students learn but how they express their learning, according to Jackson.
“The arts can do both,” Jackson said. “On top of that, it’s just fun.”
In one of the sessions available for participants to attend, educators learned to power up their teaching with CANVA.
“Canva is a tool for learning,” according to CANVA.com. “Educators can use it to present material to students in a visual manner, and students can use it to articulate new concepts in a clear and intuitive way.”
Impacting student learning using the arts in their classrooms is a goal of NCSOS’ Strategic Arts Plan created in partnership with local educational partners.
Teachers drive the types of professional development meaning they recommend meaningful workshops or institutes such as BE THE SPARK! according to Jackson.
“Teachers often feel they have layers of work, so many concepts to work into their instruction,” Jackson said. “We want to show them how these concepts are integrated rather than separated into their own silo.”
The event was sponsored by the NCSSO in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council, at the Nevada County School of the Arts for Nevada County TK through 12th grade teachers and administrators.
2023 Mathematics Framework
Teachers are also becoming familiar with the 2023 Mathematics Framework which will give a sense of the overarching vision and direction for mathematics instruction in California, according to the California Department of Education (CDA).
Over the summer teachers spend time identifying areas where current practices may need adjustment or enhancement to better reflect the framework's emphasis on specific mathematical concepts, skills, and approaches.
Teachers are encouraged to create lesson plans and activities that deeper understanding of mathematical concepts.
Tools for creating summative assessments to evaluate what students have learned are also a part of the framework.
Families can start the year off right with the free resources available to students, parents, and educators available at: Be A Learning Hero (https://bealearninghero.org).
The Framework is one step in the continuous process of reflecting on teaching practices, according to the California Department of Education.
“The State Board of Education expects to have a recommended list of curriculum by the 2024-25 school year,” according to the CDA.
Foster Youth Services (FYS)
Foster Youth Services (FYS) hosted several fun summer programs for our local foster youth.
The first event was a junior carpentry and science lab camp.
Students were able to practice measuring, plotting, geometry, and dimensions, all the while focused on building their very own take-home project.
Tool safety and instruction were taught so that they were able to use tools such as a screwdriver, wrench, hammer, saw, router, drill press, and even a flame thrower.
Kids took ideas, learned how to draw and plan them out, and then learned the skills to create those various projects. Everyone left with their handmade craft, according to NCSSO.
The FYS program was able to sponsor several kids to go to Camp Rockin’ U.
“This is a traditional sleep-away summer camp where kids can have one of the best weeks of their lives,” according to the NCSSO.
Some of the activities included riding segways, archery, climbing walls, pellet gun ranges and traditional sports.
“Camp Rockin' U gives children the incredible opportunity to gain independence, make new friends, gain a love for active recreation, learn an appreciation for the outdoors, build self-esteem, and most importantly have a blast,” according to NCSSO.
In July, the Independent Living Program (ILP) students visited Chico State University and American River College.
“For many of these kids, they will be the first in their family to attend college,” according to NCSSO. “In the group that attended, there was focus on study areas of welding, mechanics, social work and theater.”
Educational Services welcomes new Associate Superintendent
Dr. Christine McCormick was hired as the new Associate Superintendent for NCSSO.
McCormick holds a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership where she focused her research on the needs of small school districts, according to the NCSSO newsletter.
“Prior to joining the Nevada Superintendent of Schools team she was the Superintendent/Principal of the Princeton Joint Unified School District as well as the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services for Gateway Community Charters,” according to NCSSO.
McCormick has experience as the Director of Student Services for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools as well as a Special Education Principal, Adult Education Principal, Middle School Principal and was the STEM coordinator for the Butte County Office of Education, according to NCSSO.
Dr. Christine McCormick was raised on a ranch outside of Wheatland, California and is excited to be supporting the students, staff, schools and districts of Nevada County, according to NCSSO.
Retirees honored
NCSSO also celebrated the careers of three employees who positively impacted our schools.
Brenda Herrill, information systems analyst, has retired after 34 years at the county office.
Eric Nielsen, head of maintenance, has also made it to the retirement phase of his life after 23 years at our office.
Finally, Teena Corker, associate superintendent for educational services, is retiring to enjoy being a full-time grandmother after spending 27 years in our county.
“Although I will miss working with them everyday and their infectious smiles, I’m excited for them as they enter the next,” Superintendent Lay wrote in The Nugget Newsletter.
