Humans have, forever, I think, used stories to explain things that scared them or that they didn’t understand. Early cultures created a multitude of gods and myths which “explained” the way things were. Everything explained, one could feel a sense of security and peace with the natural world. In our age of science and powerful technologies, we’re no different. We clutch convenient stories to explain troubling events and trends, heroes and villains. Our stories are called “conspiracy theories.”
Recently, Thea Hood treated us to a conspiracy theory under the heading of “Woke" (Ideas & Opinions, The Union 06/10 pg. 4) She identified the “progressive agenda” as a dark force which seeks to take down the greater good of America, for which she stands. I suspect that her story has it’s root in the Republican propaganda machine which routinely seeks to stoke fear. Wherever she acquired her fears, they, like the myth of a stolen election, are baseless fiction. She might ask herself where, in this incredibly diverse society, is there evidence that the evil progressives are, or could possibly be, unified?
I think that a large part of the MAGA “movement” is the reaction by older, rural, less scientifically-inclined, to explain a culture that diverges so far from their life experience. Truly, I don’t think that culture has changed ,so much as technology has abruptly thrust reality into our faces. Some can tolerate new information; some are challenged by it. Stories help the challenged insulate themselves from the greater reality, metaphorically pulling their caps down over their eyes
Rich Howell, Nevada City