This is a Kudos shout-out for our Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital operations, physicians and staff. I have read recent both negative and positive remarks in the Union regarding experiences at SNMH.
My experiences with SNMH and the doctors’ groups that serve us have always been extremely positive. I think the few criticisms I have read relate to immediacy of service for emergency patients. The Emergency Room is frequently the first contact with healthcare services and by nature is always a potential “emergency”. The ER provides professional triage and emergency services as quickly as they can but with limited resources cannot attend to every patient immediately. Their admitting and inbound ambulance personnel have excellent triage training. They know how to recognize significant coronary, sepsis, stroke and other symptoms, so that the ER physician has a head start.
I can say from very personal experience that SNMH and their ER has on more than one occasion preserved the life well beyond normal medical expectation of a loved one, and provided immediate access to the incredible network of specialty providers in the valley who were able to continue the treatment
We are fortunate to have a local hospital with such high commitment to caring and to service to the healthcare of our community.
John Huggins, Nevada City