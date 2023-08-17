Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings-on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com or to efunez@theunion.com.
Miss (from reader Richard Howell): To Ted Gaines’ column, “Pro-Crime legislature looking to make fools of lawful citizens with BART bill.” While I agree with Gaines that it’s unwise to decriminalize “fare jumping,” his distasteful partisan approach fails. It fails because, like politicians frequently do, he doesn’t sort the symptom from the disease. Why does there seem to be a surge in contempt for moral behavior? How can the larger problem be addressed. Enforcing laws is reactive, and we as a society can’t afford the bill for arresting every lawbreaker. Our society, and not just California, is stressed. The seams are giving way. We need leaders who will address the real problems, not leaders who just blame the other party.
Hit (from columnist Tom Durkin): To Montana kids forcing the “adults in the room” to take their state constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment seriously. Although they won their court battle, the state will appeal. And so will the fossil fuel interests, putting profit over the health of Montanans. Support the kids. It’s their future they’re fighting for.
Hit (from Durkin): Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged former president Donald Trump and 18 coconspirators under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This is the fourth criminal indictment of Trump (as of Tuesday), the only U.S. president ever to be indicted. While he is presumed to be innocent until proved guilty, the evidence against him is overwhelming.
Miss (from Durkin): In a clear violation of the First Amendment rights of journalists, Kansas police and sheriff’s deputies raided the offices of the Marion County Record newspaper and the home of the publisher. Local law enforcement seized computers, cell phones and reporters’ notes. Eric Meyer, editor and co-owner of the paper, blamed the raid for causing the death of his mother, 98-year-old Joan Meyer who was the co-owner and publisher. More than 30 major news organizations have condemned the unprecedented police action, which has been reported internationally. The newspaper is continuing to publish and has said it will file a federal lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved, including the judge who authorized the raid.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To great attendance at the 2023 County Fair. Now let’s get ready for Draft Horse Classic, Sept. 21 — 24, and KVMR Celtic Festival, Sept. 30 — Oct. 1.
Hit (from Emerson): Two great films in town, Oppenheimer and Barbie. They are quite different from each other, but both are thought-provoking as well as entertaining. Don’t miss them.
Hit (from columnist Terry McLaughlin): To the owners of the Del Oro Theater for showing the movie “Sound of Freedom”, a non-politicized true account of human trafficking, a $150 billion per year industry, more than the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL combined. The United States is one of the largest consumers of the child sex industry in the world. This is an eye-opening, must-see movie.