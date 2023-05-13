A day bright with spring sunshine,
Off to the government center at nine.
Stop The Mine
A plan misleading by design.
Is this a brutal crime?
Stop The Mine
Do I really have to get in line?
Maybe it will all be fine.
Stop The Mine
These are all neighbors of mine.
We share a hope difficult to define.
Stop The Mine
“Children deserve a livable planet”
Not platitudes engraved in granite.
“Declare a climate emergency”
I’m not convinced, where’s the urgency?
“Vote No Mine, No Pollution”
All that’s lacking here is a solution.
“Protect our air - water - quality of life”
March along to drum and fife.
“Rise and fall”
Harmony for all?
“Earth above profit”
Is there no way to stop it?
Stop The Mine!
Mollie Feeney