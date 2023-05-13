A day bright with spring sunshine,

Off to the government center at nine.

Stop The Mine

A plan misleading by design.

Is this a brutal crime?

Stop The Mine

Do I really have to get in line?

Maybe it will all be fine.

Stop The Mine

These are all neighbors of mine.

We share a hope difficult to define.

Stop The Mine

“Children deserve a livable planet”

Not platitudes engraved in granite.

“Declare a climate emergency”

I’m not convinced, where’s the urgency?

“Vote No Mine, No Pollution”

All that’s lacking here is a solution.

“Protect our air - water - quality of life”

March along to drum and fife.

“Rise and fall”

Harmony for all?

“Earth above profit”

Is there no way to stop it?

Stop The Mine!

Mollie Feeney