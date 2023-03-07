Hello all, first thanks for all you are doing to keep the public safe and informed.
PG&E leadership has never been honest about anything - we all know that. The info that their Government Relations talking head guy does in the news conference is worthless. I feel certain they already know about how long the repairs are going to take and yet keep sending the text messages to me that it will be restored by first 2/28, then 3/2, 3/4 and then by 10 pm tonight. It’s insulting and dangerous to lie to us. The information on their website outage map is equally useless.
They had helicopters in the air all day last Friday. They must know the extent of the damage up here. Almost every line and pole on lower Cooper road is down or damaged. Every high voltage line and pole on my 8 acres is. down. No PG&E truck has been seen on the road in 9 days. It’s going to be weeks before power is back on. Can someone please get honest information from them? Where is the Sierras VP Joe Wilson? He should be in front of the press. Can someone please get them to give the public true useful information? Thanks.
Rick Partridge
Nevada City