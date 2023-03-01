This morning we woke to no power, and after clearing the driveway, took a break and came back out to find the ATT line strewn across it. The generator wouldn’t start, so needing parts to try to repair it, we cleared the driveway of snow and ATT lines in order to leave. We found another major ATT line not far down the road was blocking us but slipped with an inch of clearance and we were able to get out — scary!
Upon arriving home my son and husband decided to move the truck to a better position when suddenly there was a loud crack/boom sound and they looked up to see an 80 foot oak split in half and watched as one half hurled towards them! My husband, a 77 year old war veteran, dove for it while my son watched and calculated in horror as it fell towards them. It smashed his truck ( see pic), took out the PGE power lines and landed a few feet ahead of them 👍 (see pics).
If they’d pulled out when they were going to they would’ve been smashed, but they stopped to get something from the back, so heard and avoided the falling monstrous tree and the falling wires.
The neighbors came immediately to help clear the tree and wires, and loaned us a small generator to get us by.
This is a wonderful community we are proud to be part of and where or when a problem arises, differences are set aside to help our neighbors.
Today was a bit rattling but we are safe and comfortable tonight — God bless this community and the neighbors!