This is a vote against reopening the Idaho Maryland Mine.
It is not worth the negative environmental or economic consequences to the county or its residents for the limited number of jobs anticipated.
I was the National Park Service Superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the late 80s and early 90s, between the towns of Medora and Williston ND, and on the edge of the Bakken Oil Shale mining operation. I saw the next boom for oil while I was there. I also was on the North Dakota Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board.
Slant drilling to obtain oil under the national park meant oil wells and pumping equipment crowding the prairie, the bison, and amber waves of grain. Drilling is forbidden within the national park but it didn’t stop the slant drilling to obtain the oil under the 70,000 acre national park.
We have watched the boom and bust of the oil shale economy in North Dakota over these past 30 years, highlighted in High Country News (hcn.com) and on NPR (npr.org). The euphoria of increased jobs, home values, and hotel construction soon fades to fear for community culture, the increase in crime, the drop in housing values, and the diminishment of the once promised economy. For example, some hotels were boarded up in the town of Williston when I drove through in September 2021.
I urge you to watch the 2015 Academy Award nominated film “White Earth” or even to read the new novel “Oh Beautiful” by Yung Yun. A five minute clip of the movie is on hcn.org. Yes, neither movie nor book is about gold mining, but I believe the social consequences, as much as the potential environmental hazards, may happen to our county. NPR noted a dozen years ago the gift from the oil companies of an olympic sized swimming pool for the town of Dickinson, ND. It was generous and would have been more appreciated if the town had the money to support the maintenance expense of such a thing, especially as the guaranteed bust has come to the northwest prairie of North Dakota. That might be a useful lesson for Grass Valley to consider.
Please spare our vibrant county culture, environment, and its steady economy.
Mack Shaver, Lake of the Pines