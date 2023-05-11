BASEBALL FOR ALL is celebrating its 20th anniversary
Nevada County Challenger League BASEBALL FOR ALL! is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Tom Dever, Nevada City Little League, NUHS Coach Ted White, Shawn and Harlene Jay, John and Dee Murphy, Bob and Dylan Foster, Bubba Highsmith, Greg and Elsie Lopin, Trish Busby, Abby Liller, and Jessa Jaskier for their longtime continued support. We would also like to thank our athletes and their families for their support and for making spring Sunday afternoons the best we could have ever hoped for! We appreciate each of you!
DeeAnna Keck and Julie Zumwalt, Co-Managers