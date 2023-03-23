I have lived up in this area for +/- 30 years. I have been extremely disappointed in the lack of trails and parks in southern Nevada County. In your March 15 "Nevada County Supervisors Approve the Higgins Area Plan," our supervisor states that this is less of a plan and more of a vision. Based on our history, I'm not sure if our supervisor and those before him have the vision and a plan to bring trails and parks to our community now or previously. Over thirty years ago, an Emigrant Trail easement for public use was part of the approval for some subdivisions in South Nevada County. This effort has come back around for discussion several times with no/little progress moving forward. At one of the last meetings held I was told by our supervisor that the Emigrant Trail would likely never happen, but that there was a Kimler Ranch Park in the works and trails could be included there. The ranch was later sold by our Recreation District. Based on that history, I have little confidence that we will see public use facilities like these in the near future. We have our Nevada County 'Leadership' to thank for that.
John Shilling
Grass Valley