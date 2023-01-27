My name is Hope Anamae Searles, I am thirteen years old. I have recently discovered that I am deeply in love with birds, not only those who live in my home of California, but also birds all around the globe. As I have been researching these fascinating feathered creatures I have been shocked to realize that more than half of the birds I have learned about are near extinction due to deforestation and loss of their natural habitat.

Humans are slowly, and not so slowly, destroying the nature all around us, along with the animals that are our partners on this planet.

Personally I cannot bear to witness any species including the magnificent birds I know and love disappear from the world forever. And I am willing to protect them in any way possible!

– A birds Life

Morning sunlight, filtering through the trees

Ferns bushes, rustling in the breeze

Stars moonlight, fading till their gone

Frogs crickets, waking up the dawn

Feathers ruffled smoothing out to fly

Wing tips stretching, yearning for the sky

Music joyous, ringing through the air

Dew drops sparkling, on the flowers fair

Chainsaws roaring, shattering the peace

Serenity vanished, the waking noises ceased

Gunshots cracking, music choked and gone

Voices silenced, as they echo on

Forests, murdered, never to be found

Feathers bloody, fallen to the ground

Hope Searles

Grass Valley