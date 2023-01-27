My name is Hope Anamae Searles, I am thirteen years old. I have recently discovered that I am deeply in love with birds, not only those who live in my home of California, but also birds all around the globe. As I have been researching these fascinating feathered creatures I have been shocked to realize that more than half of the birds I have learned about are near extinction due to deforestation and loss of their natural habitat.
Humans are slowly, and not so slowly, destroying the nature all around us, along with the animals that are our partners on this planet.
Personally I cannot bear to witness any species including the magnificent birds I know and love disappear from the world forever. And I am willing to protect them in any way possible!
– A birds Life
Morning sunlight, filtering through the trees
Ferns bushes, rustling in the breeze
Stars moonlight, fading till their gone
Frogs crickets, waking up the dawn
Feathers ruffled smoothing out to fly
Wing tips stretching, yearning for the sky
Music joyous, ringing through the air
Dew drops sparkling, on the flowers fair
Chainsaws roaring, shattering the peace
Serenity vanished, the waking noises ceased
Gunshots cracking, music choked and gone
Voices silenced, as they echo on
Forests, murdered, never to be found
Feathers bloody, fallen to the ground
Hope Searles
Grass Valley