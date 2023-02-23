Hit (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To last Sunday’s music Love Fest to raise money for the Wild Eye Pub, which was a huge success, owners Beth Moore and David Kuczora reported. Impresario Jerry Earwood put together a musical extravaganza of 14 musical acts in nine hours playing to a full house of Wild Eye supporters. Moore said it was the best sales date in the history of the supper club located at 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley. A second Love Fest with an entirely new line-up of local musicians is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, starting at noon.
Miss (from Durkin): To Herb Lindberg’s Feb. 21 Other Voices column making sophomoric claims that there’s really nothing to worry about climate change because an unidentified tinyurl.com series of videos says so. Lindberg doesn’t even attempt to identify the source, which it turns out is PragerU (not to be confused with a real university). It’s a very well-financed, far-right propaganda machine named after conservative radio talk-show host Dennis Prager. What is most insidious about PragerU is its attempt to insinuate itself into educational institutions and indoctrinate youth and dupe gullible adults into believing its unsubstantiated denials of factual evidence.
Miss (from reader Ken Baker): To the recent placement of the yellow and black “No Mine” signs in extreme numbers throughout Nevada City and probably the environs. I find them to be totally inappropriate, obnoxious, and very offensive to the character of our town. VERY POOR TASTE on the part of whoever decided to place the same.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To first in-person Wild and Scenic Film Fest in two years. This event is of the highest integrity and sincerest motivation. Wonderful film makers showed daring feats, indigenous people struggling with megacorporations, relationships with humans and animals, saving wolves, climbing cliffs, etc etc etc. Now these films will travel all over the U.S. to many different venues. So proud of SYRCL.
Hit (from Emerson): To Broad Street which was filled with elated revelers participating and watching the Mardi Gras Parade. I’ve never seen so many smiling faces. The costumes were colorful and exciting and the mood was elating.
Hit (from Emerson): To the tribute to beloved musician Saul Rayo by his widow and friends. Huge turnout. We miss you, Saul.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To California State Parks for making free passes available for 4th graders, library pass holders, distinguished veterans, and disadvantaged communities. Check out their website to get your free pass: www.parks.ca.gov/passes.
Miss (from Hood): to Attorney General Bonta and 23 attorney generals for enabling CVS and Walgreens’ pharmacies, following FDA certification, to dispense and mail abortion medication to millions of Americans. This medication basically prevents blood from flowing between the embryo and the uterus, hence starving the embryo to death. Who gets to play God and decide whether the embryo should be allowed to live or be put to death?