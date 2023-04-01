Three keys to happiness were emphasized by a Finnish philosopher and psychologist after Finland was named the happiness country in the world again for the sixth straight year.
Denmark was second and Iceland was third. The U.S. ranked 15th.
Two other stories reported on the happiest states and cities in the U.S. They listed Hawaii as the happiest state and California’s Fremont as the happiest city.
The listings were part of a series of stories released in conjunction with the March 20 International Day of Happiness.
In reporting for CNBC, Dr. Frank Martela of Finland, who studies the fundamentals of happiness, noted he often is asked, “What exactly makes people in Finland so exceptionally satisfied with their lives?
To maintain a high quality of life, he cited “three things we never do.”
First, he said “We don’t compare ourselves to our neighbors. Finns really take this to heart, especially when it comes to material things and overt displays of wealth.”
Then he added his first happiness tip: “Focus more on what makes you happy and less on looking successful. The first step to true happiness is to set your own standards, instead of comparing yourself to others.”
He noted the Finns number two key to happiness is: “We don’t overlook the benefits of nature.”
His second happiness tip is: “Spending time in nature increases our vitality, well-being and gives us a sense of personal growth. Find ways to add some greenery to your life, even if it’s just buying a few plants for your home.”
For his third item, he said, “We don’t break the community circle of trust. Research shows that the higher the levels of trust within a country, the happier its citizens are.”
And for his happiness tip on trust, he said: “Think about how you can show up for your community. How can you create more trust? How can you support policies that build upon that trust? Small acts like opening doors for strangers, or giving up a seat … makes a difference, too.”
Other countries on the top 10 happiness list are: 4. Israel; 5. Netherlands; 6. Sweden; 7. Norway; 8. Switzerland; 9. Luxembourg, and 10. New Zealand.
Also ahead of the U.S. are Austria, 11; Australia, 12, Canada, 13, and Ireland, 14.
It was noted the Nordic countries all scored high on “healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support, low corruption, generosity in community …, and freedom to make key life decisions.”
The list is a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, based on global survey data from people in more than 150 countries.
California is sixth
In the list of happiest U.S. states, it was noted that Hawaii scored high in Emotional and Physical Well-Being, limited adult depression, income growth rate, divorce rate, and healthy, active outdoor lifestyles.
California ranked 6th behind Utah, 2nd; Minnesota, 3rd; New Jersey, 4th, and Maryland, 5th. Others in the top 10 are North Dakota, 7th; Iowa, 8th; Idaho, 9th, and Connecticut, 10th.
The states were scored in 31 categories by WalletHub, a personal finance website launched in 2013 and based in Miami.
WalletHub also conducted the happiness scoring on 182 of the largest U.S. cities, based on 30 key indicators of happiness. And Fremont topped the rankings for the fourth straight year.
The WalletHub study noted Fremont has the lowest depression rate in the country and the lowest divorce rate. The city is the home of one of Tesla’s largest and most important plants – cited by Bloomberg News as the most productive auto plant in the U.S.
Three other California cities also were in the happiest top 10 – San Jose, 2nd; San Francisco, 5th, and Irvine, 6th. Others in the top 10 are: 3-Madison, WI; 4-Overland Park, KS; 7-Columbia, MD; 8-Souix Falls, SD; 9-South Burlington, VT, and 10-Burlington, VT.
Three more California cities were in the top 20 list: 13-Oakland; 14-Huntington Beach, and 15-San Diego.
In summation, the Finnish psychologist has hit the target dead center with his keys to happiness. Trust, community and nature should be obvious to everyone. But his number one – comparing ourselves to others – is the most significant to we Americans.
We are so concerned with material things and rampant with envy over what others have that we do not. Time for us to just concentrate on selfless standards and values.
Dr. Martela added that he “once ran into one of the wealthiest men in Finland. He was pushing his toddler in a stroller towards the tram station. He could have bought himself an expensive car or hire a driver, but he opted for public transportation.”
So it appears humility should be added to his list, too.