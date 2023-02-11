I’m not a spring chicken anymore. Thats what my daughter told me......about a decade ago. I’m a tough old bird now. But I never accepted it until the most recent six months of my life.
I have Meniere’s disease and have suffered from chronic vertigo for the last 6 months, maneuvering clumsily through heavy waters of dizziness and confusion. I wandered out at times, only to dog paddle back to the safe confines of my home.
In October, I forced myself to venture into the great outdoors of Sequoia National Park. Fresh air. Fresh outlook. But before I could experience the centuries-old majesty and stability of the giant trees like General Sherman, I fell backwards down three stairs, hit my head, and suffered a concussion. My husband said I looked like a falling Sequoia. I didn’t break my fall. I didn’t utter a sound in the forest. It was just the sound of my head hitting the floor where I remained unconscious.
The doctor in the ER told me to calm my brain for the fastest healing. No televison. No reading. No life.
I was referred to an ENT specialist and my ophthalmologist. The ENT gave me a steroid shot through my ear drum and the ophthalmologist gave me a new prescription for blurry and double vision. The vertigo continued.
The path in my life’s journey had narrowed and suddenly veered to a steep descent. My footing was not reliable. My brain was tired of deciphering confusing signals. My body just wanted to remain in bed.
In an effort to gain control of my life, I desperately researched Vestibular Neuritis and Labyrinthitis and advised my ENT of my own diagnosis and prognosis. LIke a good soul, he listened.
The symptoms began to ease recently and I began to realize there was hidden meaning in that narrower path I had been walking. I had begun to appreciate the smaller, simpler things that sometimes go unnoticed: I had experienced the kindness and humanity of strangers.
A total stranger offered to hold my hand when I had trouble getting on an escalator in Nordstrom. A young man offered me his seat on a rainy day when the seating at the Pine Street Cafe was very crowded. I bet they don’t even remember doing it, but I remember.
There is a deep resonance of our common humanity in the unsolicited kindness of others we don’t even know. It is healing.
I no longer travel through the noisy, fast moving highway of life, I stick to the slower lane with lenses that give me a clearer perception of life.
When I look at my 78 year old husband now, I ask if he got a haircut because he looks so handsome. I have an excuse to hang on to his arm more. And now when I think of kissing him, I stop washing the dishes and do it.
My empathy quota has risen to new heights. My neighbor, Loretta, also suffers from chronic vertigo. I stopped my car and called her over to my side of the street recently to recommend that she try avoiding caffeinated coffee for two weeks and see if that helps. My thought was relieving her symptoms, but she almost got creamed by a white SUV when she began her return to the other curb.
I accept that I am definitely an older chick. It has its hidden advantages. When I make a mistake or get into trouble, I ruffle my thinning feathers and simply cluck, “I’m recovering from a concussion, dear.”
I plan to use that line for the next 76 years.