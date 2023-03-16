Scooter’s Pals, a local non-profit dog rescue, recently pulled a little terrier mix from a rural shelter after learning he was about to be euthanized. Most rural shelters do not have the funds to cover this type of veterinary care. The little fawn and white terrier with the big brown eyes was little more than skin and bones.
Scooter’s Pals took him straight to Mother Lode Veterinary Hospital. The veterinarians discovered he had a huge bladder stone, as well as infected and decaying teeth. If that wasn’t enough he also had two holes in the roof of his mouth improperly draining into his sinuses and nasal cavities. Clearly eating had to have been extremely painful, which explained his emaciated appearance. Poor Iggy has been suffering for years. One vet said he had the worst mouth situation she had ever seen.
Iggy’s surgery was scheduled for March 2. The snow and horrible road conditions worked in his favor as many people were unable to keep their appointments with Mother Lode. As a result Iggy had four veterinarians working on him. It was a long and complicated surgery. The large bladder stone was removed as well as most of his teeth. The two holes in the roof of his mouth were closed up and he was neutered. Iggy came through the surgery with flying colors. His foster, Sheila, said Iggy is improving everyday. He is eating small, nutritious meals and taking long naps on her lap. Thanks to Scooter’s Pals and the veterinarians at Mother Lode, Iggy now has a second chance to live a life that is pain-free in a loving forever home. Once he has recovered he will be available to adopt. Scooter’s Pals is run by volunteers and relies on donations to care for the dogs they save. Iggy’s veterinarian care has been very costly.
Anyone wishing to donate towards Iggy’s surgery can go to scooterspals.org and donate online or mail a check to Scooter’s Pals P.O. Box 1687, Cedar Ridge, CA, 95924. You can also donate directly to Mother Lode by calling 530-272-6651. Please specify your donation is for Iggy. Thank you.