This week, I underwent bunion surgery at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. My surgeon, Dr. Nathan Payne, instilled confidence and his office employees, Tammy and Molly were helpful in every way. My anesthesiologist, Dr. Thomas Luisetti was credible to me because I know he trained at a stellar anesthesia program at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) where I also had an academic career.
Three registered nurses (RNs) in the Outpatient Surgery Center deserve mention here. CeCe Karp called a few days prior to my surgery to “walk me through” all that I needed to know prior to coming to the hospital. She did not rush through her instructions, and she patiently answered all my questions. She met me in person on the morning of surgery and I could tell she was an experienced nurse. Likewise, the RN in the pre-op area, Michele Manna, was efficient and a calming presence. And the RN in the operating room, Jennifer Grove, who has worked at the hospital for 20 years was very competent. I didn’t tell these three RNs that I was a Professor of Nursing at UCSF for 30 years because they might think I was watching them like a hawk. But I did watch their every move and they lived up to my high standards that my former UCSF nursing graduate students would tell you isn’t easy to do!
All to say that this community hospital is a jewel in our community that we need to support. Consider becoming a Red Rose member of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Barbara Drew, RN, PhD, Emeritus Professor of Nursing, UCSF
Nevada City