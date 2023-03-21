“Understanding the level and characteristics of protection from past SARS-CoV-2 infection against subsequent re-infection, symptomatic COVID-19 disease, and severe disease is essential for predicting future potential disease burden, for designing policies that restrict travel or access to venues where there is a high risk of transmission, and for informing choices about when to receive vaccine doses. We aimed to systematically synthesize studies to estimate protection from past infection by variant, and where data allow, by time since infection.” — The Lancet
One of my favorite experts, on all things related to COVID-19 policy, is Dr. Vinay Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist-professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California San Francisco.
Recently, Dr. Prasad presented a YouTube analysis of the Feb. 16 Lancet article: “Past SARS-CoV-2 infection protection against reinfection: a systemic review and meta-analysis.”
“Well, the verdict is in,” Prasad begins. “Public Health lied. The institution of Public Health has been caught in a great and terrible lie. The CDC, the FDA, the White House, and all of the state and local Public Health agencies all share the same lie.”
What is the lie? The lie is that natural infection counts for nothing and we need to continue the exact same vaccine policies which are an abject failure when it comes to protection from transmission.
“Historically in public health, there has never been a widespread push to vaccinate people who already recovered from a virus. And, even more to the point, as the years have gone on, to repeatedly boost someone who has had COVID is insane.”
Many Americans had COVID and recovered ‘before’ the vaccines were available. Many were nurses and doctors working in the line of duty. They were compelled to be vaccinated on the grounds it would be beneficial to them and others. Public health mandated them to be vaccinated regardless of previous infection.
The idea that we need the vaccine ‘after’ infection is problematic. The truth is, the vaccine does not stop transmission, and the vaccinated can still spread the virus.
Remember when everyone was saying the unvaccinated were spreading the virus and we were vilifying them?
Early in 2021 it was well known the vaccine did not stop transmission. This was ‘before’ the mandates really kicked in. But our public health leaders decided it was a good idea to compel people to be vaccinated because “they” thought it was in “your” best interest. That logic has proven to be just plain wrong.
Once one recognizes that nothing on planet Earth can stop reinfection, whether you have previously had COVID, or had the vaccine, there is no reason to be participating in booster plans.
When you have recovered from COVID, you are very well protected against severe disease and that is the point. Protection is “TREMENDOUS PROTECTION” according to the Lancet’s analysis. This knowledge turns COVID-19 into a run-of-the-mill respiratory virus that humans have always lived with. You may not be able to avoid reinfection, but you are no longer in danger of severe disease and death.
The Conclusion
“Furthermore, although protection from past infection wanes over time, the level of protection against re-infection, symptomatic disease, and severe disease appears to be at least as durable, if not more so, than that provided by two-dose vaccination with the mRNA vaccines for ancestral, alpha, delta, and omicron BA.1 variants, which is also seen from studies directly comparing natural immunity to vaccine-induced protection.”- The Lancet
The key message is, past infection counts for exactly the same end point as vaccination, so you don’t need to badger and hound people to get vaccinated or boosted.
Horribly, there are people who lost their jobs for refusing the vaccine, including essential health care professionals, government workers and teachers. People are owed written apologies and back pay. They need to be rehired.
It’s the people who were in charge of Public Health policy who lied about the necessity of boosting following infection. The White House, NIAID, CDC, FDA and Fauci said things with certainty that couldn’t be verified. As real evidence began accumulating, they never once recanted their position, they never apologized, and they never begged forgiveness. Their ineptitude wound up hurting people.
Public Health has lost credibility. Trust is justified based on how an organization or system performs. And the truth is, the entire public health apparatus failed. Without serious reforms they will not regain the public trust.
Americans have suffered from lockdowns, missed school, lost jobs and alienation from family and friends because of failed policies. We all need to heal, not just from the pandemic, but from the trauma and fear the failed policies have inflicted on us.
