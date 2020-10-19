YOUR AD HERE » Health | Sponsored Nevada County COVID-19 cases rise to 664 | Meg Luce: Relationship check-ins and why they matter | Helping Others See Clearly: Increased Choices for Cataract Treatment | Sponsored Dr. Jeff Kane: Vitamin R for mental health | Seema Verma: It’s time to review your medicare coverage | Nevada County misses out on moving up through COVID-19 tier system | Drive-thru flu shots free through October: Chapa-De and Sutter Health team up to provide vaccinations | Medicare plan meetings in October and November | See more 5-Day Forecast Tue H: 77° L: 54° Wed H: 75° L: 52° Thu H: 75° L: 54° Fri H: 60° L: 39° Sat H: 49° L: 35°See more