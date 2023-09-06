The Grass Valley Historic Commission approved the final signage details and design for the Memorial Park Centennial Courtyard Project.
Dozens of black and white photographs don the plaques including a long list of soldiers from the Grass Valley area who served in the World War from 1917 - 1919.
A gold star indicated members of the Grass Valley District who did not return from the War, according to Miranda Bacon, community services analyst who led the presentation.
When the first World War ended, many communities were establishing memorials dedicated to the local fallen soldiers who did not make it home, and James C. ‘Jim’ Tyrrell, Chamber of Commerce Secretary at the time, wanted the same for his town, according to one of the plaques in Memorial Park.
Tyrrell envisioned developing an abandoned orchard into a memorial park and autocamp.
The idea was proposed to the Empire Mine President,William Bourn, and Board of Directors and they embraced the idea.
“Following a trend of ‘car camping’... towns across America started to create autocamps… equipped with shelter houses, washrooms, and fuel stations, and opened the door for small rural areas to accommodate travelers, boosting tourism,” according to a plaque titled “Best in the West.”
As a gift, the Idaho-Maryland Mines company built a Community House used for events such as school dances, club meetings, concerts and private parties, according to the plaque.
An eleven-foot tall clock tower composed of quartz rock, river pebbles, and petrified wood was constructed in honor of 26-year old Saurin King who enlisted in the U.S. Navy after attending Armstrong Business college.
His former instructor, Elizabeth Armstrong and the Women’s Improvement Club sponsored the monument after nine years of tireless fund-raising efforts, according to a memorial plaque.
“At exactly noon on November 11, 1921, bells tolled throughout the city as Grass Valley residents gathered by the thousands to attend the opening ceremony of Memorial Park,” a plaque labeled Armistice Day reads.
Members of the Historical Commission inquired about the tower clock that still stands in the Memorial Garden but does not keep time accurately.
Due to recent power outages, the clock loses minutes and the groundskeepers try their best to update the display, according to Bacon.
Thinking ahead to the Commission’s next project, a self-guided walking tour of downtown in the form of an app was suggested by Terence McAteer, member of the Commission.
The Heritage Home Project and reports from the Landmarks Commission meeting planned in the upcoming weeks was also considered to be on the next Historical Commission agenda.
The Commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Bodmin Room at the Grass Valley City Hall located at 125 East Main Street.