LOS ANGELES (AP) — In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols. “Only human creators” can win the music industry’s highest honor in a decision aimed at the use of artificial intelligence in popular music. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Recording Academy head Harvey Mason jr. wants to make it clear that using AI doesn’t disqualify a song. In order to establish their AI guidelines, the Recording Academy engaged in extensive research, including holding tech summits.
Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible. 'Period.'
