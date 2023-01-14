Staff Writer
A free Health and Wellness Expo is coming to Grass Valley on Jan. 22.
Visitors will be able to get dental screenings and conferencing with local doctors as well as be eligible for free prizes.
“Health education is missing in the medical world. Doctors don’t always have time to speak with patients during an office visit to coach people with lifestyle diseases and help people take those first steps to implement care,” Dr. Cheri Leng, ophthalmologist at Sierra View Medical Eye, said. “That’s why we wanted to do this event.”
The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 22 at 12889 Osborne Hill Rd. in Grass Valley and is sponsored by the Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist church. No registration is necessary.
Leng is excited to bring together a network of physicians and dentists from several specialties to team up to create the free Health and Wellness Expo for the Grass Valley community.
“Diseases such as heart disease, type II diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, or asthma are lifestyle diseases that can be managed and sometimes reversed when a personalized approach is applied,” Leng said.
Visitors can get a health screening to find out their “health age” and visit booths with practical demonstrations on exercise, nutrition, and mental health.
“Gastroenterologists Andrew Chang and Roy Foliente will be offering some easy nutritious recipes and plant-based food samples. They will teach people how to plan balanced meals, read labels and determine what healthy snacks really are because many products are mislabeled,” Leng said.
The exercise booth will provide tips on including exercise in your daily life with modifications that meet your needs.
“If you have bad knees, for example, or if you work at a computer all day and don’t get much exercise, what can you do to get around that? How do we do it, and how do we make it fun?” Leng said. “I hope people come to this event. We have something for everyone. … Mental health affects physical health, and we can share ways to stay mentally healthy like how to view stress and daily gratitude practices.”
Dentists Jasper Yai and Mark Brown will be providing dental screenings and select free dental care. Obstetrician and gynecologist Lystra Celestine will be advising on women’s health. Cardiologist Rishi Menon and internist Van Geslani will be available to answer health questions. Ophthalmologists John Hagele and Leng, experts on treating eye diseases, connected eye care to overall health.
Specialists will be available to ‘coach’ individuals through solutions and determine your ‘health age,’” Leng said.
Physical health and mental health tips can bring “quick wins” because even small daily changes can improve a person’s wellbeing.
“I’m a working, home-schooling mom, and I’ve had to learn tricks to include exercise in my day. … If I do 10 squats a day, 10 times a day, I’m doing 100 squats and that’s a step,” Leng explained.
The Health and Wellness Expo is designed to “make it fun” and show “people who just don’t know what they can do to make small or big changes in their health,” Leng said.
There will be prizes for participants, including diffusers for aromatherapy, ergonomically chair inserts, water bottles, and other items to help people get started.
“Putting on your shoes can be the first step in meeting small or big goals,” Leng said.
Local doctors and care professionals taking part in the event are all volunteering their time. The Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church and its members support community organizations such as Interfaith Food Ministry, InConcert Sierra and the Food Bank of Nevada County.
Leng and her colleagues also organize “Dinner With a Doc” about twice a year, which is a free event with topics like building immunity, developing healthy sleep habits, and mental health.