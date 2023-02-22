Forest Lake
On Tuesday night, the Forest Lake Christian Falcons girls' basketball team (18-6, 12-2) traveled to Foresthill to take on the Wildfires (24-5, 11-1) in the Sac-Joaquin semifinal playoff matchup. Unfortunately, the Falcons lost in a tough battle, 40-36.
The game was close; Forest Lake led at halftime 19-18. Going into the third quarter, the Wildfires led by two 30-28. Foresthill made a basket with about five seconds left in the final quarter, pushing their lead to four, and the game was over.
It was the third time the teams had played this season, with Foresthill winning two out of three. Even with the loss, the Falcons had a successful season; they have much to be proud of.
Bear River
Bear River Lady Bruins (17-11, 9-3) played the Valley Christian Lions (24-3, 11-1) in their Sac-Joaquin semifinal on Tuesday night; they fell short 74-61.
"We played hard tonight but struggled on the defensive boards," head coach Jenn Krill said. "Also shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers. Krissy Kelly, Taryn Cleek, and Marianna Moya-Krill led us with 16, 17, and 12, respectively. Marianna shut down their 3-point shooter #2 in the second half and held her scoreless. Just too many silly turnovers and second, third, fourth chance points by VCA."
The Bruins got off to a slow started and fell behind 14-6 after the first quarter. At the half, Bear River trailed by ten, 37-27.
The Bruins went on a 10-0 run to tie the game with six minutes to go in the third quarter. At the end of three, the game was tied at 50.
Valley Christian outscored Bear River 24-11 in the final period to put the game away. The season is now over for the Bruins, but they will have talent coming back next year, and next season should be exciting.